Here's How You Can Watch the Confusing Madness That Is the Alex Murdaugh Trial

On June 7, 2021, at 10:07 p.m., South Carolina personal injury attorney Alex Murdaugh made a distressed 911 call that would kick off a series of strange events. According to NBC News, he had "found the lifeless bodies of Margaret [his wife] and Paul [his younger son] near the family's dog kennels on their hunting lodge estate in rural Colleton County." Murdaugh had supposedly just arrived home.

Four months later, Murdaugh was arrested after taking authorities on a wild ride that involved alleged addiction, a hitman, insurance fraud, and a whole mess of lies. Now he's about to stand trial and people who have been following this bizarre case are too invested in its outcome to quit now. Here's where to watch the Alex Murdaugh trial.

There are multiple media outlets streaming the Alex Murdaugh trial. We suggest sticking to either the classics or local news. Court TV, who famously gave the world access to the O.J. Simpson trial, will be streaming it on their website. Because the Murdaugh family has such a strong presence in South Carolina that goes back generations, outlets like WFLA's YouTube channel and FOX Carolina's website will be streaming it as well. It's also available to stream on the Law&Crime Network's YouTube Channel.

If watching it the old-fashioned way is more your style, then the Court TV channel is the best choice. Check your local listings to find the Court TV affiliate channel in your area. It can also be found on your favorite streaming service such as Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire.

What is Alex Murdaugh charged with?

According to AP News, Murdaugh is facing 100 criminal charges that go beyond what he's currently standing trial for. In July 2022, he was officially charged with "two counts of murder" after an exhaustive 13-month investigation led by state agents. Murdaugh has been awaiting trial since his arrest in October 2021. Jury selection began Jan. 23, 2023, with the judge allowing three weeks for the trial.

As far as the remaining charges, there are simply too many to mention. Most notably, AP News reported he was charged with stealing "insurance settlements totaling more than $4 million," which were intended for the sons of his late housekeeper, who died under mysterious circumstances when she fell down a set of stairs in Murdaugh's home. And her death isn't the only strange one attached to Murdaugh.

New in the Alex Murdaugh case: We're hearing the un-redacted 911 call for the first time. Alex Murdaugh told the 911 operated that his son Paul had been in a boat crash and had been getting threats "for months and months and months."

Wow. He planted that seed early. — Mandy Matney (@MandyMatney) January 26, 2023

There are also 27 charges against Murdaugh claiming he "stole nearly $5 million in settlement money." It's alleged that Murdaugh hid this money from attorneys who "sued him over the death of a teenager [who was] killed when an intoxicated Paul Murdaugh [Alex Murdaugh's son] wrecked the boat he was driving." And there are other charges involving other settlements he supposedly stole. It's a real mixed bag of fraud and deception.

Who is on Alex Murdaugh's defense team?

Murdaugh has enlisted the help of Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, two of Columbia, S.C.'s finest defense lawyers. This is not the first time he has worked with this practiced pair. In 2019, Murdaugh called on them to defend his son Paul for the boat crash case that left one young woman dead, per The Post and Courier. Now they're back for the trial of the century.

Dick Harpootlian, like most mediocre Southern white men, must’ve earned his reputation of being a top-notch lawyer from him being corrupt, sneaky, and skilled at making deals and breaking rules. Cause a smooth and sophisticated trial lawyer he is not. #MurdaughTrial #AlexMurdaugh — Rebecah Boynton (@becboynton) January 26, 2023