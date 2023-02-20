Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Court TV Buster Murdaugh's Girlfriend Could Be the Key to Understanding the Murdaugh Family By Jamie Lerner Feb. 20 2023, Published 8:37 a.m. ET

Coinciding with the historic Murdaugh murder trials, Netflix’s newest true crime docuseries, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, dives into what really happened with the Murdaugh family. American lawyer royalty, Alex Murdaugh, has been indicted and charged with over 100 crimes, including drug and money laundering, and fraud. He's on trial for murdering his wife and youngest son.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, Murdaugh potentially faces multiple life sentences behind bars, but his son, Buster Murdaugh, could walk away scot-free. As the trial unfolds, we’ve noticed a woman supporting Buster who's reported to be his girlfriend. So, who is Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend?

Court adjourned in Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Off for the weekend. Son Buster Murdaugh and family leaving court for the day. ⁦@WCBD⁩ pic.twitter.com/9evU1Wj1RK — Brendan Clark (@brendanclark) February 10, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend, Brooklynn White, has stood by his side throughout the Murdaugh trials.

We may not see much of her in Murdaugh Murders, but Brooklynn White is a girlfriend as steadfast and true as they come. She has been by Buster’s side throughout the trial and continues to support him during this difficult time. He has seen loss like no one else — his mother and brother were murdered, potentially by his father. Not only that, but he lost his friend Stephen Smith in 2015 to a supposed “hit and run.”

So who is Brooklynn White? According to some reports, she owns a condo in Hilton Head, S.C., which would make sense. Like the Murdaugh family, she was also interested in law and order. A Juris Doctor Candidate at the South Carolina School of Law, White attended the University of Alabama, where she graduated with a B.A. in political science in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

The 26-year-old likely met the Murdaughs through her studies in law and time working in different law firms throughout the county. And for any member of the Delta Zeta sorority, White is your sister. She’s also volunteered with the Special Olympics and the Miracle League of Tuscaloosa.

Several years ago, there were rumors surrounding Buster Murdaugh's sexuality.

Long before any of the Murdaugh family’s criminal activities came to light, a good friend of Buster’s, Stephen Smith, passed away. In 2015, Smith was mysteriously found dead in the middle of the road, and his death was ruled a hit-and-run, even though other evidence shows that he could have died by gunshot or some other attack.

Article continues below advertisement

SLED ‘making progress’ on #StephenSmith #death case



No suspects officially named. #AlexMurdaugh family mentioned 40 times in investigative documents



Rumors:

Relationship between Smith & #BusterMurdaugh.

Buster & 2 other boys responsible for the crime.https://t.co/i6wm7vmNZc pic.twitter.com/HYg89oK00T — The Last Show- Karen Lee (@thelastshow) February 10, 2023

Like several other mysterious deaths, including that of the Murdaugh’s housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, it has been hinted in investigative documents that Smith’s death was a cover-up of sorts.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, in Murdaugh Murders, it’s suggested that Buster and Smith had an intimate relationship, as Smith was openly gay, and the two were very close. Could the Murdaugh family have had Smith murdered to cover up Buster’s sexuality?