What Is Buster Murdaugh's Occupation? He Was Called to Testify in Alex Murdaugh's Trial

Disgraced South Carolina personal injury lawyer Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial for the murder of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul. Alex has been indicted and charged with over 100 crimes, and he faces multiple life sentences in prison. His eldest son, Buster Murdaugh, has been called in to testify by the defense.

Previously, Buster made headlines as the subject of a 2021 insurance scheme after Alex admitted he had attempted to hire someone to kill him for the insurance money, which would ultimately go to Buster, per The Daily Beast. Now, Buster is making headlines again as he testifies on his father's behalf. What does Buster Murdaugh do for a living? Keep reading for everything we know.

What does Buster Murdaugh do for a living?

As first reported by The Wall Street Journal (via Fox News), Buster and his now-girlfriend, Brooklynn White, attended the University of South Carolina Law School together. However, Buster was allegedly expelled from the school during his second semester for plagiarism. It is also alleged that Alex paid the school $60,000 in an attempt to get Buster readmitted.

Most recently, People alleges that Buster worked for his father's law firm, Parker Law Group, LLP (previously The Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm). It is unclear if he continues to work for Parker Law Group LLP today. Despite Buster's father, Alex, reportedly encouraging him to return to the hunting lodge where his mother and brother were killed, according to Fox News, Buster and his girlfriend Brooklynn have moved into a one-bedroom condo on Hilton Head Island.

According to Daily Mail, the couple bought the condo in July 2021, when Brooklynn graduated from law school and began employment at Olivetti McCray and Withrow, where she "specializes in probate and estate planning."

Buster Murdaugh was previously involved in a wrongful death settlement in 2019.

On Feb. 24, 2019, a group of young people, including now-deceased Paul Murdaugh and friend Mallory Beach were involved in a drunken boating accident that resulted in Mallory's death. The boat belonged to Paul's father, and he crashed it into a bridge near Parris Island, injuring many of his companions and killing Mallory, according to WTOC.