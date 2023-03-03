Alex Murdaugh Is Guilty but You Can Still Learn More About His Case With These Podcasts
The true-crime machine has now become so terrifying in its efficiency, that content is available as a story is unfolding. Gone are the days when some distance between a case and its regurgitation in documentary or podcast form is given.
However, sometimes getting information to the public immediately is a necessary evil, which is why there are several podcasts currently available about Alex Murdaugh. Here are the best ones.
'Murdaugh Murders Podcast'
According to the podcast's website, "Mandy Matney, creator of the Murdaugh Murders Podcast, is the only investigative journalist who has been covering the powerful Murdaugh family of South Carolina since the 2019 alcohol-fueled boat crash that killed 19-year-old Mallory Beach. It's so popular that Erin Lee Carr (I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth V. Michelle Carter) is turning it into a series, per Deadline. We can't wait for the casting on this one.
The Murdaugh Murders Podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts, as well as on YouTube.
'Understand Murdaugh Podcast'
The Post & Courier is one of South Carolina's oldest, reputable news sources. Who better to cover the murder trial featuring a man who's part of one of their state's oldest and most respected/feared families? Its chief investigative reporter, Avery G. Wilks described it as a "weekly podcast that will bring our in-depth reporting on the Murdaugh crime-and-corruption saga to a new medium."
The Understand Murdaugh Podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts as well as on YouTube.
'The Trial of Alex Murdaugh — True Crime Today'
Hosted by Tony Brueski, the man behind podcasts like Hidden Killers and The Grave Talks, True Crime Today — The Alex Murdaugh Trial is the Murdaugh podcast for the person who wants a more conversational tone. Don't get us wrong, Tony is very thorough and provides some much-needed personality. It's very accessible.
The Trial of Alex Murdaugh — True Crime Today is available wherever you listen to podcasts.
'The Murdaugh Murders, Money & Mystery'
Produced by ABC News 4 out of Charleston, S.C. and hosted by "veteran journalist Anne Emerson, along with former South Carolina Attorney General Charlie Condon and producer Drew Tripp," The Murdaugh Murders, Money & Mystery is an incredibly researched podcast that brings a unique expert opinion to a well-trodden subject. It's always better to shop local.
The Murdaugh Murders, Money & Mystery is available wherever you listen to podcasts as well as on YouTube.
'Law & Crime Network'
This is obviously not a podcast but we would be remiss if we didn't mention the incredible coverage Law & Crime Network has been providing. Their YouTube videos are prolific. If you have any questions about Alex Murdaugh, they'll have the answers.