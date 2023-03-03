Home > Entertainment Source: Facebook/Murdaugh Murders Podcast 'Murdaugh Murders Podcast' Alex Murdaugh Is Guilty but You Can Still Learn More About His Case With These Podcasts By Jennifer Tisdale Mar. 2 2023, Published 10:08 p.m. ET

The true-crime machine has now become so terrifying in its efficiency, that content is available as a story is unfolding. Gone are the days when some distance between a case and its regurgitation in documentary or podcast form is given.

However, sometimes getting information to the public immediately is a necessary evil, which is why there are several podcasts currently available about Alex Murdaugh. Here are the best ones.

'Murdaugh Murders Podcast'

'Understand Murdaugh Podcast'

The Post & Courier is one of South Carolina's oldest, reputable news sources. Who better to cover the murder trial featuring a man who's part of one of their state's oldest and most respected/feared families? Its chief investigative reporter, Avery G. Wilks described it as a "weekly podcast that will bring our in-depth reporting on the Murdaugh crime-and-corruption saga to a new medium." The Understand Murdaugh Podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts as well as on YouTube.

'The Trial of Alex Murdaugh — True Crime Today'

Hosted by Tony Brueski, the man behind podcasts like Hidden Killers and The Grave Talks, True Crime Today — The Alex Murdaugh Trial is the Murdaugh podcast for the person who wants a more conversational tone. Don't get us wrong, Tony is very thorough and provides some much-needed personality. It's very accessible. The Trial of Alex Murdaugh — True Crime Today is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

'The Murdaugh Murders, Money & Mystery'

Produced by ABC News 4 out of Charleston, S.C. and hosted by "veteran journalist Anne Emerson, along with former South Carolina Attorney General Charlie Condon and producer Drew Tripp," The Murdaugh Murders, Money & Mystery is an incredibly researched podcast that brings a unique expert opinion to a well-trodden subject. It's always better to shop local. The Murdaugh Murders, Money & Mystery is available wherever you listen to podcasts as well as on YouTube.

'Law & Crime Network'