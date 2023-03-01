Home > News > Human Interest Source: YouTube The Murdaugh Trial Is Getting Lots of Attention — Is the Jury Sequestered? By Joseph Allen Mar. 1 2023, Published 10:10 a.m. ET

Although murder trials always come with a certain level of intrigue, it's very rare for a trial to be so saturated in the media that it requires a jury to be sequestered from the public. Now, as Alex Murdaugh's trial for the murder of his wife and son continues, some are wondering whether the jury in the trial has been sequestered. Here's what we know.

Is the jury in the Alex Murdaugh trial sequestered?

Although it's somewhat difficult to determine whether the jury has been sequestered, all indications from those watching the trial closely suggest that the jury hasn't been sequestered. Sequestration is a heavy burden, as it requires jurors to severely limit contact with the outside world for the duration of the trial, which in some cases can be several months or even more.

Still, there are many who think sequestration would be appropriate in this case, in part because of the amount of attention that the trial has been getting from the public. Netflix has even released a documentary called Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal that details the case, which any juror could theoretically watch in between days of the trial. The documentary would undoubtedly have an impact on how they view the facts of the case.

For a jury to be sequestered, though, they have to be provided with food and housing, which can be a considerable expense of the court. Given the release of the Netflix documentary and the continued public interest, it's still possible that a request could be submitted, but it hasn't happened yet.

Some legal experts would have sequestered the jury.

In an interview with News Nation Now, New Jersey Supreme Court Justice Andrew Napolitano said that he would have sequestered the jury. “I would sequester them. The state’s entitled to a fair trial, the defendant is entitled to a fair trial," he said. "Neither should worry about the jurists being influenced by what they read in the newspapers or hear on television."

The jury is set to visit the Murdaugh estate.

News also broke recently that jurors would be taken to the Murdaugh estate in Islandton, S.C., where Alex's wife and son were found fatally shot in the summer of 2021. The judge agreed to allow jurors to visit the property over objections from prosecutors, who said that it had changed since 2021.