After Two Days of Testimony From Alex Murdaugh, His Murder Trial Is Finally Nearing Its End

If you haven't been following the bizarre murder trial of disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, it's certainly easy to lose track. On June 7, 2021, he came upon the bodies of his wife Maggie and younger son Paul, both shot to death. It would soon be revealed that this was just the tip of the alleged crime iceberg for Murdaugh and his family, with each new reveal more strange than the last.

Everyone in Hampton County, S.C., knows the Murdaugh family, whose dynasty has been solidified by generations of powerful attorneys. Alex Murdaugh was following in that path until he wildly veered off, faced with multiple charges including murder and various financial crimes. His double-murder trial has been a bit of a circus. Was Alex Murdaugh found guilty? Here's what we know.

Was Alex Murdaugh found guilty?

As of the time of this writing, Alex Murdaugh is still on trial, though it's nearly done. According to ABC 4 News, the defense apparently wants to call four more witnesses to the stand before resting their case. Once the defense is done, prosecution will be given the chance to call rebuttal witnesses. Presently, the prosecution reportedly has two witnesses in mind, but that could change.

The outlet notes that we may see closing arguments starting on Feb. 28 or March 1, with a verdict arriving soon after. Legal analyst Charlie Condon told the outlet that the prosecution may call an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputy to the stand as a rebuttal witness, to cast more doubt on Murdaugh's claim that his wife and son were killed by a third party. Will Murdaugh's testimony help his case at all?

Alex Murdaugh took the stand and testified for 14 hours.

While on the stand, Murdaugh admitted to repeatedly lying to authorities. As CNN notes, he was dishonest about where he was night of the killings as well as his involvement in the theft of millions of dollars from his firm’s client settlements over about two decades. However, Murdaugh was adamant he has never murdered anyone.

It's unusual for someone accused of murder to testify at their trial, but criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor Mark Eiglarsh told CNN that "if you’re going to have somebody testify, having a lawyer who’s smart, who’s been in the courtroom, who’s lied for 20 years ... that’s the guy you want on the stand."

Murdaugh also leaned heavily into his opioid addiction as an explanation for his unusual behavior the evening of the murders. Previously Murdaugh told authorities he wasn't at the kennels when his wife and son were fatally shot, but later it was discovered this wasn't true when Snapchat video evidence indicated he was at the scene moments before their deaths. On the stand, Alex claimed he was suffering from paranoid thinking that was triggered when cops began asking him questions about his relationship with Maggie and Paul.

Legal experts explained to CNN that in all likelihood Murdaugh was hoping to garner sympathy from jurors surrounding his addiction and the grip it had on his life — although they believe it's possible this could blow up in his face. Defense attorney Shan Wu theorized that "if he was that addled by the addiction, he might have been acting very irrationally at the time and the jury might believe that this very opioid-addicted person went off into this paranoid frenzy and did slaughter his own family."