Self-confessed Boston Strangler Albert DeSalvo stands in jail for unrelated crime in an undated photo These True-Crime Documentary Picks for March Are Criminally Good By Jennifer Tisdale Mar. 1 2023, Published 5:49 p.m. ET

Now that March is here we can't help thinking about how spring is about to be sprung. Speaking of getting sprung, you won't be able to escape the incredible true-crime documentaries that are coming your way.

From deeper looks into older cases to chilling reminders of how terrifying the world can be, fans of the oft-debated genre will have much to discuss. Without further ado, here's our roundup of the best true-crime documentaries coming to a television near you in March 2023.

'Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil' — Netflix

Source: Netflix Monique Olivier and Michel Fourniret

This documentary looks into the wife of French serial killer Michel Fourniret who was, according to the BBC, "jailed for life in 2008 after being convicted of the murders of seven girls and young women." He would later receive a second life sentence for the "killing of a mobster's companion." And while that is certainly disturbing, what's also upsetting is his wife's involvement. Was she an accomplice or completely in the dark? Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil will be available to stream March 2 on Netflix.

'Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster' — Investigation Discovery

Source: Getty Images Jared Fogle (C) walks out of the courthouse on Aug. 19, 2015, in Indianapolis, Ind.

Disgraced Subway spokesperson Jared Fogle is currently halfway through a 15-year sentence in a Colorado prison for "possession or distribution of child pornography and traveling across state lines to have commercial sex with a minor," per USA Today. Now, a three-part series from Investigation Discovery takes viewers into the investigation that finally took him down. Jared From Subway: Catching a Monster premieres March 6 at 9 p.m. EST on Investigation Discovery.

'Who Killed Robert Wone?' — Peacock

Source: Peacock Robert Wone

NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s SVP of unscripted current production Stephanie Steele said, "The case of Robert Wone’s is a story that most crime fans may have never heard of, but once they do, they won't stop talking about it." The mysterious murder of Washington, D.C., attorney Robert Wone remains unsolved to this day. His death was terrifying and violent. What happened to Robert Wone? Who Killed Robert Wone? is available to stream March 7 on Peacock.

'Money Shot: The Pornhub Story' — Netflix

Source: Netflix Siri Dahl in 'Money Shot: The Pornhub Story.'

In an interview with Far Out magazine, director and producer Suzanne Hillinger said, "This documentary requires us to grapple with what sexuality and consent means when billion-dollar internet platforms thrive on user-generated content." Money Shot: The Pornhub Story takes a look at the many ways in which the popular porn website has taken advantage of its creators, often without their consent. Money Shot: The Pornhub Story will be available to stream March 15 on Netflix.

'Boston Strangler' — Hulu

Source: Hulu Keira Knightly as Loretta McLaughlin in 'Boston Strangler'

This movie is not a documentary but rather a fictionalized telling of real events. It counts! Starring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon, Boston Strangler tells the true story of two intrepid female reporters who battled misogyny to "connect the Boston Strangler murders," per Hulu. Putting their lives in danger, Loretta McLaughlin and Jean Cole established that this was the work of a serial killer, except no one believed them. Boston Strangler will be available to stream March 17 on Hulu.

'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' — HBO Max

Source: HBO Max Nan Goldin

This award-winning documentary tells the story of artist and activist Nan Goldin whose mission in life was to bring down the Sackler family. If that name sounds familiar, you probably have something of theirs in your medicine cabinet. They founded Purdue Pharma and are largely responsible for the opioid epidemic that still grips the United States to this day. They profited greatly from the production and sale of the pain medication OxyContin. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed premieres March 19 at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

'Waco: American Apocalypse' — Netflix

Source: Netflix David Koresh

Netflix takes a look back at what happened in "Waco, Texas, in 1993 when cult leader David Koresh faced off against the federal government in a bloody 51-day siege." Directed by Tiller Russell (Night Stalker), the three-part series will feature in-depth interviews from people on both sides of this bloody battle. Two things were at play here, "God and guns," and neither won. Waco: American Apocalypse is available to stream March 22 on Netflix.

'Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold' — Netflix