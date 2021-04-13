We May Finally Find out What Happened to Kristin Smart After 25 Years

Sheriff Parkinson explained, “We are still in the process of executing those search warrants — we could be there for the remainder of the day or tomorrow depending on what they find.” While he knew the public wanted answers, he was unable to provide many details due to due process, sealed search warrants, and potential interference in an ongoing criminal investigation.

However, there were a couple of updates the sheriff was able to share. “We have not recovered Kristin,” Sheriff Parkinson confirmed. “We will continue to focus on finding her remains regardless of any court action.” This seems to be the biggest piece still missing from the puzzle. The sheriff does think they are closer to recovering her body, “but only time will tell.”

The other major update the sheriff shared was that “forensic physical evidence was located and yes, we believe it’s linked to Kristin. And yes, we did find physical evidence at at least two homes.”

We expect Paul Flores’ arraignment to be on Thursday, April 15, 2021, and unless Ruben Flores is bailed out, he will also appear in court on the same day.