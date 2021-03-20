Who Killed the Lyon Sisters? The Cold Case Finally Cracked After 40 Years

In 2017, Welch, then 60 years old, pleaded guilty to felony murder in the deaths of 10-year-old Katherine Lyon and 12-year-old Sheila Lyon, who disappeared in 1975, as recounted in the Investigation Discovery documentary Who Killed the Lyon Sisters?

Where is Lloyd Lee Welch Jr. now? Behind bars, as he likely will be for the rest of his life.

“It’s pretty clear this guy is a pedophile, and a dangerous one. And he should never be on the streets again” Paul B. Ebert, then a commonwealth’s attorney in Prince William County, Va., said at the time, according to The Washington Post .

The following week, he pleaded guilty to even more crimes: two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Lloyd Lee Welch Jr. helped abduct the Lyon sisters from a shopping mall.

Katherine and Sheila Lyon vanished after walking to Wheaton Plaza shopping mall, north of Washington, D.C., to see friends, eat lunch, and scope out Easter decorations, per the Post. Welch, then 18, participated in the abduction of the sisters, aware that others intended to sexually exploit the girls, as the newspaper reported. According to authorities, the girls were abused and murdered, and prosecutors said Welch burned the remains of at least one of the girls.

But it wasn’t until 2015 that Welch was charged for the killings, after cold-case detectives in Montgomery County, Md., learned that extended family members reported witnessing Welch carrying two large duffel bags on the family’s property in Bedford County, Va. Witnesses told investigators that he put a duffel bag in a fire and that the fire had “the stench of death,” according to the Associated Press .

Welch confessed that he participated in the abduction but maintained that he did not participate in the sexual assault or the murder of the girls, per attorney Tony Anderson. But because he admitted to the girls’ abduction, he was responsible for their murders, as well, under the felony murder doctrine, as the Post reported.

Source: CBS This Morning/YouTube

“We just want to say, simply, ‘thank you,’ and it’s been a long, long time, and we’re tired, and we just want to go home,” John Lyon, the father of the girls, said after the sentencing, per the AP. Welch was sentenced to 48 years in prison and could become eligible for parole in his 80s, but Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance said the chances of him getting parole are “very slim or none,” according to the AP.