Casey Anthony Plans to Release a Film About the Aftermath of Daughter Caylee's Murder

More than 10 years after the body of her daughter was found in a wooded area near her home, Casey Anthony — who was acquitted of 2-year-old Caylee’s murder in 2011 — is back in the news with plans to release a film about her life after the infamous trial ended. The 33-year-old explained to The Daily Mail that the movie will be titled As I Was Told in reference to an unidentified man’s alleged instructions to continue her life as normal after he reportedly found Caylee’s body in the trash.

"Yes I drank and carried on like nothing happened," Casey recalled of the month-long period between her daughter’s death and the 911 call that alerted authorities to the toddler's disappearance. "I had to put on a fake persona throughout those 31 days." Still considered one of the most controversial cases in recent memory, those who followed the trial often wonder where Casey is now after avoiding a lengthy prison sentence. Scroll down for an update on the Florida native, who was once labeled the "Most Hated Woman in America." Where does Casey Anthony live now?

Source: CNN

Casey currently lives in South Florida alongside one of the private investigators who worked on her case (both parties claim their relationship is platonic). A source recently told People that after spending years in hiding, Casey is ready to ramp up her social life. "She believes she has done her penance," the insider explained. "And now she’s partying. She’s dating around, meeting new people… She describes her old life as a 'nightmare.' All of it: Caylee’s disappearance, the trial, her relationship with her parents. She lives in denial a lot of the time, pretending that everything that happened didn’t happen."

She is also focused on the aforementioned movie, claiming it will be finished by 2020. "It will make it clear that I had no part in Caylee’s death as far as how she died," Casey told The Daily Mail. How long was Casey Anthony in prison?

Source: Getty Images

Though Casey was found not guilty of her daughter’s murder, she wasn’t released from prison right away. The jury found her guilty on four counts of providing false information to law enforcement and she was sentenced to four years in prison. Because she had already spent nearly three years behind bars while awaiting trial, Casey received 1,043 days of credit plus additional credit for good behavior, allowing for an early release on July 17, 2011, just 12 days after her conviction. She was also ordered to pay a $4,000 fine.

Who is Casey Anthony’s baby daddy? The identity of Caylee’s dad has never been publicly confirmed, but a woman named Donna MacLean claimed to be "100 percent certain" that her late son, Michael Duggan, is the biological father.

Source: ABC News

According to testimony, Casey often told friends and family that her baby daddy had died in a 2007 car accident, which is what happened to Michael. "He was living in Tennessee, working for a moving company [when Caylee was conceived]," Donna told The Daily Beast. "He was traveling all over the region moving households of furniture." Donna reportedly found out about Caylee during a phone conversation with her son that took place a few months before he died.