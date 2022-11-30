Casey Anthony Revisits Her Own Trial in a New Peacock Docuseries — Why Was She Acquitted?

CNN reported that the jury deliberated for 10 hours and 40 minutes before reaching their verdict. As each was read followed by a "not guilty," Anthony grew increasingly more emotional, finally bursting into tears and hugging her defense team. The defense's only job was to introduce reasonable doubt to the jury.

According to People, immediately after the trial, one juror provided some insight about the decision-making process.

"Generally, none of us liked Casey Anthony at all," he told the outlet. "She seems like a horrible person. But the prosecutors did not give us enough evidence to convict. They gave us a lot of stuff that makes us think she probably did something wrong, but not beyond a reasonable doubt."