Casey Anthony's Parents Have a Much Larger Net Worth Than Her George and Cindy Anthony have been implicated in their granddaughter's death, but some are wondering what the couple's net worth is. By Joseph Allen Jan. 4 2024, Published 12:06 p.m. ET

More than a decade after the Casey Anthony trial, plenty of people are still fascinated by the case and the many mysteries surrounding it. Much of the focus has been placed on Casey's parents, George and Cindy, who Casey suggested may have had something to do with her daughter's death.

George agreed to submit to a polygraph test related to the case. Even though many people are paying attention to the role that the couple might have had in their granddaughter's death, some are also wondering about their financial situation. Keep reading for details on their net worth.



What is George and Cindy Anthony's net worth?

George and Cindy's net worth is estimated to be roughly $200,000, and that's mainly thanks to the publicity they have received because of their daughter's case. While Casey's net worth is estimated to be only around $10,000, George and Cindy have managed to profit off of book deals and media appearances around the case, even as they also dealt with some financial hardship in the immediate aftermath of Casey's trial.

George and Cindy were even in danger of losing their home in Florida, but were ultimately able to reach a deal to save their house from foreclosure. While Casey may have less money than her parents, it's clear that neither of them are doing all that well in the aftermath of the trial.

George and Cindy Anthony Retired/Parents to Casey Anthony Net worth: $200,000 George and Cindy Anthony are the parents of Casey Anthony, the woman who was accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter Caylee in a case that made national headlines. George and Cindy stood behind their daughter at the time, and still live in their home in Florida. They have occasionally popped up to do media appearances. The couple almost had their home in Florida foreclosed on, but were able to reach an agreement to save their house.



Casey has claimed that George may be responsible for Caylee's death.

In a Peacock docuseries that first aired in 2022, Casey claimed that her father had molested her growing up, and that she suspected he may have been involved in some way in Caylee's death. George has vehemently denied the allegations in the years since, and now, a new A&E special will follow him as he takes a lie detector test to prove that what Casey's saying is untrue.

Cindy was the first person to report the toddler missing in July 2008, a full month after she had last been seen alive. Cindy also testified that Casey's car smelled like a dead body, and evidence of human remains was later found in the car.