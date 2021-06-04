An Update on Casey Anthony's Parents Years After the Death of Caylee Anthony

At the time, her parents, Cindy and George Anthony , had been behind their daughter. They were eager to get to the bottom of their 2-year-old granddaughter Caylee's disappearance and death and they were in the public eye almost as much as Casey Anthony herself.

In October 2008, Casey Anthony was indicted on charges of a litany of crimes, including first degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, and aggravated child abuse. She was also accused of providing false information to authorities.

There was even a time when her attorney Jose Baez accused George Anthony of molesting his daughter and then covering up his granddaughter's death.

Casey Anthony was found not guilty on all of her charges except for providing false information to law enforcement. During her incarceration for the duration of her trial, which saw widespread media attention, she alternated between seeing her parents and avoiding them completely.

After Casey Anthony was found not guilty on the majority of her more serious accusations, she and her parents appeared to have parted ways for good. Now, people are still curious about where Casey Anthony and her parents stand and where they are, years after the tragedy that engulfed their family for years.

Where are Casey Anthony's parents now?

After the trial, George and Cindy Anthony remained at the family home in Florida where Casey and Caylee Anthony had once lived with them, but over the years, they have spoken to the press and on talk shows about their life after their daughter was found not guilty on her most serious charges. In 2018, George Anthony spoke with Dr. Mehmet Oz on The Dr. Oz Show about where he stood with his daughter at the time.

"She doesn't need to exist anymore, as far as I'm concerned," he said. However, he later added, "I would love to have something with her. I mean, I know she's moved on through life, I understand that she is seeing someone. They're very involved, which is great — I'm glad for her." Then, just a few months after that, he appeared again on The Dr. Oz Show and said he was ready to forgive his daughter.

After being in a near fatal car accident, George Anthony revealed that Casey Anthony had reached out to him. He also said he would like to reconnect with her. "I would just like to tell her I'm sorry," he said at the time. "You know that I forgive her. I forgive her and that's hard for me to say, but you know what, I need to be forgiven by her, my son and other family members or friends that I care so much about. Forgive me for what I've done. To all of our lives."

