There’s a New Suspect in the Kristin Smart Disappearance

Kristin Smart disappeared from her college campus nearly 24 years ago, but several true-crime enthusiasts and one podcast have brought her story to the present day and there is a new suspect in the Kristin Smart case. 

With all the attention the case has been getting lately, San Luis Obispo deputies are taking another look at a former person of interest, Paul Flores. 

So, what happened to Kristin Smart and how is Paul Flores involved?