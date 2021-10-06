M. William Phelps Is Launching a New True-Crime Podcast for iHeartMedia (EXCLUSIVE)By Shannon Raphael
Oct. 6 2021, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
The public's fascination with true crime has never been stronger, and many are waiting on the next big gripping docu-series or captivating podcast to fully grab their attention.
iHeartMedia's upcoming podcast offering, Crossing the Line With M. William Phelps, will entice any and every fan of the genre.
Host M. William Phelps, an acclaimed investigative journalist and the author of more than 40 crime books, is teaming up with Cristina Everett to dive into some of the nation's more obscure cold cases. The two will also share details about the unique techniques and tools that have helped solve many of them, like a deck of playing cards for prison inmates.
The podcast publisher is set to launch the first episode of Crossing the Line With M. William Phelps on Oct. 12.
'Crossing the Line With M. William Phelps' tells the "inside story of murder."
While some top true-crime offerings — including M. William Phelps' other popular series, Paper Ghosts — follow a particular case for an entire season, Crossing the Line covers a wide range of topics in the genre. Cristina and the journalist will discuss everything from lesser-known cold cases to forensics to crime-solving tactics to various types of criminal profiles during the podcast.
The series will include interviews with experts, detectives, and the victims' family members. Listeners will even get to hear from the perpetrators themselves.
The Connecticut-based host became invested in investigating crimes and cold cases after his pregnant sister-in-law, Diana Ferris, was murdered in 1996. Her brutal killing remains unsolved.
"Crossing the Line pulls together 20 years of work in true-crime television and books — a confluence of access and being on the frontline of investigative journalism," Phelps said about the series in a statement. "You're going to hear the inside story of murder and missing cases from insiders — including the killers themselves — with the main focus on victims and their family's stories, including my own."
After the series premieres on Oct. 12, new episodes will debut on Tuesdays for the following 12 weeks. The podcast can be streamed on iHeartRadio and on all other major platforms.
Crossing the Line With M. William Phelps marks the journalist's second collaboration with the podcasting platform.
iHeartMedia and M. William Phelps have teamed up for a slate of new true-crime offerings.
The Oct. 12 launch of Crossing the Line marks the second time that the acclaimed journalist has worked on a podcast series with iHeartMedia. His first series, Paper Ghosts, has topped the charts since it debuted in 2020. The third season of the true-crime podcast will come out in late 2022.
Phelps will also work on another series for iHeartMedia about a bank heist. It is set to come out in early 2022.
"We are thrilled to team up with M. William Phelps again to produce a new slate of true crime podcasts," Will Pearson, the Chief Operating Officer for the iHeartPodcast Network, said in a statement about the collaboration. "We've seen incredible success with Paper Ghosts and it's proven that M. William Phelps isn't afraid to ask the hard questions."
"The new shows on this slate will no doubt continue in that success — investigating unsolved crimes and sharing untold stories that will keep listeners tuning into each episode curious for more answers," Pearson concluded.
Listeners will be able to find Crossing the Line and the first two seasons of Paper Ghosts on iHeartRadio and on all other major platforms.