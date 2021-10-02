Martin MacNeill’s Daughter Immediately Suspected Him of Murder

When Martin MacNeill told Alexis about Michele’s death over the phone, Alexis suspected him immediately. “I just started driving to the airport, and I was just screaming. Just screaming,” she recalled. “He killed her. That was my first instinct.”

Weeks after the tragedy, MacNeill invited a nanny to move in to help raise the younger children, and Alexis recognized that the new nanny had the same name as the woman whom Michele suspected was Martin’s mistress: Gypsy Willis.