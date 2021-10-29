Podcaster Chris Lambert Played a Huge Role in Solving the Disappearance of Kristin Smart

Some people just have all the talent and Chris Lambert is one of them. He's a singer-songwriter who can play a few different instruments, and he also hosts a true-crime podcast. Although the podcast was started back in 2019, it's gotten a lot of attention for its focus on the disappearance of college student Kristin Smart , which took place decades ago.

From 2016 to 2019, he hosted Are We Okay?, a weekly conversation about "creativity, positivity, and purposeful living." He also edits the 805 Living Eats Podcast about food on the central coast of California.

According to The Santa Maria Sun , Chris has been working with music almost all of his life. Raised in Santa Maria, Calif., Chris started playing acoustic guitar at just 9 years old. He expanded his talents into writing music when he was 13. "I write really fast," he said. He then revealed that he had up to 20 unreleased full-length albums. Music isn't his only talent, though. He has also hosted different podcasts over the years.

Chris Lambert also makes music.

Chris has been making music most of his life, and he has a unique approach to making it. When it comes to making albums, he makes the entire thing in one go instead of going song by song. He told The Santa Maria Sun that this is because he likes "concept albums" or albums that tell a singular story when played in full. He used this approach when writing his album "The Great Dipso Drought."

This album tells the story of a kid named Julian, who was abandoned by his parents, both of whom have a drinking problem. Unfortunately, he ends up becoming an alcoholic himself. Then, one day, Julian believes he sees God, who tells Julian to pour out his bottles if he doesn't want to end up like his parents.

