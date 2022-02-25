Where Is Barry Morphew Now? The Colorado Murder Suspect Has a New Girlfriend

On May 10, 2020, Suzanne Morphew was reported missing by her neighbor in Chaffee County. A year later, in May 2021, her husband, Barry Morphew, who has maintained his innocence, was arrested in connection with her disappearance.

Barry told authorities that he'd last seen her that morning before heading to work. He believed she had gone for a bike ride while he was out and said she could have been attacked by an animal, gotten into an accident with someone on the road, or had a run-in with another person.