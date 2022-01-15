'Dateline' Is Heading to Sin City Where a Murder and Buried Treasure Await

That November, both Sandy and Rick were acquitted. Sandy moved to California where she met her current husband, Kevin Pieropan who owned Coast Gallery in Laguna Beach. Sandy knew little about art, but appreciated it regardless. In 2008 Sandy was still trying to clear her name of the robbery charges she couldn't escape, for which she got time served. As of now we don't know if that ever came to fruition. She and Kevin both still live and work in Laguna Beach.