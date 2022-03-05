Where Is Lynlee Renick Now, Following the Death of Her Husband Ben?

Authorities struggled to piece together what happened to him, because whoever killed him covered their tracks pretty well.

Then on January 16, 2020, after almost three years of radio silence, the case picked up again. Per a news release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ben Renick's wife, Lynlee Renick, and a man by the name of Michael Humphrey (who we learn is Lynlee's ex-boyfriend), were arrested and taken into custody on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.