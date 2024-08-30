Home > Human Interest Where Is Kevin Lewis Now? The Fate of a Murder-for-Hire Convict Explored Where is Kevin Lewis following his botched murder-for-hire attempt on his ex-wife? Here's what we know. By D.M. Published Aug. 30 2024, 6:43 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

In 2021, Kevin Lewis was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the brutal 2017 murder of 24-year-old Alisha Canales-McGuire, who was found shot to death in Everett, Wash. Lewis was the ex-husband of Canales-McGuire’s sister, Amanda Canales. Lewis was accused of hiring two people to kill his ex-wife, but Canales was not home when the assailants arrived — and her sister was killed instead.

In the courtroom, the prosecution presented damning evidence, including phone records, financial transactions, and communications between Lewis and the hired killers, which clearly outlined the murder-for-hire scheme. Lewis was found to have paid Jerradon Phelps and Alexis Hale $2,400 to kill his ex-wife at her home. The killer reportedly shot seven times with the door partially open. The gun was fired from outside the house to inside. The case captivated residents in Everett, and was explored on Worst Ex Ever and See No Evil. Here's a look at Lewis’s life now.

Where is Kevin Lewis now? He hired two people to kill his ex-wife Amanda Canales, but her sister Alisha Canales-McGuire was killed instead.

According to court documents, Kevin Lewis and Amanda Canales got married in 2009. However, their relationship ended in 2017. Canales, along with the couple’s three children, left the home she shared with Lewis – moving into an apartment complex in Everett. During the trial, Canales shared horrific stories from her time with Lewis. She claimed that her ex-husband previously threatened to kill her if she did not give him custody of their kids, according to Law & Crime.

Following his conviction, Lewis was sentenced to life in prison. During the sentencing, Canales spoke out, slamming her ex for attempting to traumatize their children.

“I thought that you loved them, but someone who loved them would never want to subject them to danger and to trauma,” she said. “Did you care that if it was just me home that night, they would have woken up to find their own mother dead, lying in a pool of blood?” She went on to explain that the children have been greatly impacted by the violent murder, but the family is trying to move forward.

The people who killed Alisha Canales-McGuire — aka Jerradon Phelps and Alexis Hale — have also been convicted.

Scathing details about the hired killers came out during the murder trial. Jerradon Phelps and Alexis Hale were paid $2,400 to kill Amanda Canales, per her ex-husband’s orders. In the days following the botched murder, which resulted in the death of Canales’s sister, Phelps and Hale were flexing their rewards online.

Source: Netflix Kevin Lewis and Amanda Canales