Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Jerry Ramrattan Assaulted His Girlfriend, Then Tried to Frame Her for a Series of Fake Robberies "You made sure that I was left with nothing when you were done because you're evil." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 29 2024, 1:59 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

If you need support, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online one-on-one with a support specialist at any time.

One could argue that the world has reached its quota when it comes to stories of horrible exes, but if you're looking for more, then Netflix has you covered. Worst Ex Ever dropped in August 2024 and like its predecessor Worst Roommate Ever, the series has managed to do what it promised: find the worst people imaginable.

Article continues below advertisement

In Episode 2, we meet Seemona Sumasar, a former analyst for Morgan Stanley who by any definition is a catch. Sadly in 2009, she hooked the wrong guy. What this man did to her is unthinkable and is truly the stuff of nightmares. Her bravery in revisiting this traumatic experience knows no bounds. So, where is Jerry Ramrattan now? He's somewhere where he can't hurt anyone else.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Jerry Ramrattan now? In prison, where he belongs.

As of August 2024, Ramrattan is incarcerated at Eastern NY Correctional Facility in Napanoch, N.Y., and will be eligible for parole in April 2032. He was convicted of first-degree rape, first-degree perjury, fifth-degree conspiracy, third-degree tampering with a witness, and third-degree falsely reporting an incident in December 2011, reported CNN.

Less a month later, Ramrattan was sentenced to 32 years in prison, which is the maximum, reported CBS News. At his sentencing, Sumasar delivered a powerful victim impact statement in which she hurled insults at her ex-boyfriend. "You made sure that I was left with nothing when you were done because you're evil," she said. "I know that you're pure evil, and you're a sociopath and you need help."

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Seemona Sumasar?

Ramrattan's crimes were described as the "most complex and diabolical frame-up" by the prosecution, per The New York Times. In March 2009, Ramrattan and Sumasar were dating and were together in her New York home when an argument broke out. He then proceeded to tie Sumasar up, then rape her. Once she reported him to police, they issued a warrant for Ramrattan's arrest. He turned himself in, but made bail.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

While out on bail, Ramrattan "influenced and intimidated several people into fabricating that Sumasar and another man, had robbed those at gunpoint," per CNN. Ramrattan even convinced one of the false witnesses to tell police that Sumasar "racked" a shotgun that was pointed at them, which caused a bullet to fall to the ground during one of the fake robberies. He then placed a bullet at the scene of the fake crime.

Assistant District Attorney DeGaetano said that police showed the false witnesses "altered photos of Sumasar" and another man, and were promptly identified as the people who allegedly robbed them. Not only did police believe the robberies actually occurred, but they arrested Sumasar and held her in jail for seven months. Sumasar couldn't make bail which meant she couldn't see her 12-year-old daughter, she lost her business as well as her home, and she suffered immense mental trauma.