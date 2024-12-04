UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Had a Substantial Net Worth at the Time of His Death
At the time of his death, Brian Thompson's net worth was an estimated $42.9 million.
On Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan. Law enforcement has indicated this may have been a targeted attack, occurring just as the businessman was set to attend the company's annual investor conference.
He was 50 years old.
As we await further information regarding this tragic situation, including if the gunman has been apprehended, let's learn more about Brian Thompson.
For starters, what was his net worth? Here's what you need to know.
What was UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's net worth?
According to Wallmine, Brian Thompson's net worth was estimated to be $42.9 million at the time of his death. This figure includes more than 72,800 units of UnitedHealth Group stock, along with over 82,300 stock options he had sold, valued at over $21 million.
Brian Thompson
CEO of UnitedHealthcare
Net worth: $42.9 million
Brian Thompson was an American businessman who served as CEO of UnitedHealthcare from April 2021 until his tragic death on Dec. 4, 2024.
What was Brian Thompson's salary?
While Brian Thompson's exact salary at the time of his death remains unclear, reports indicate that he was earning a total of $9.86 million in 2022. This compensation package included a base salary of $1 million, along with additional earnings from stock awards, option awards, and non-equity incentive plans.
Brian Thompson was killed en route to UnitedHealthcare's investor conference.
Investigators told CNN that on Dec. 4, Brian was walking to the New York Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan for UnitedHealthcare's annual investor conference.
A masked gunman waited 10 minutes before shooting multiple times and striking Brian Thompson in the chest from 20 feet away. The shooter fled on a bike through an alley. Thompson was rushed to Mount Sinai West in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead, according to the New York Police Department.
"We are deeply saddened by this morning's events in the area and our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy. Additional questions should be directed to the New York Police Department," a New York Hilton Midtown general manager told CNN.