Home > Human Interest UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Had a Substantial Net Worth at the Time of His Death At the time of his death, Brian Thompson's net worth was an estimated $42.9 million. By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 4 2024, 11:42 a.m. ET Source: UnitedHealthcare

On Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan. Law enforcement has indicated this may have been a targeted attack, occurring just as the businessman was set to attend the company's annual investor conference. He was 50 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

As we await further information regarding this tragic situation, including if the gunman has been apprehended, let's learn more about Brian Thompson. For starters, what was his net worth? Here's what you need to know.

Article continues below advertisement

What was UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's net worth?

According to Wallmine, Brian Thompson's net worth was estimated to be $42.9 million at the time of his death. This figure includes more than 72,800 units of UnitedHealth Group stock, along with over 82,300 stock options he had sold, valued at over $21 million.

Brian Thompson CEO of UnitedHealthcare Net worth: $42.9 million Brian Thompson was an American businessman who served as CEO of UnitedHealthcare from April 2021 until his tragic death on Dec. 4, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Brian Thompson's salary?

While Brian Thompson's exact salary at the time of his death remains unclear, reports indicate that he was earning a total of $9.86 million in 2022. This compensation package included a base salary of $1 million, along with additional earnings from stock awards, option awards, and non-equity incentive plans.

BREAKING: Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was shot & killed by a masked man near a Midtown Manhattan hotel early Wednesday, according to police sources.



The shooting appears to be targeted but police do not know why, sources said. via @abcnews — Elgin Charles (@ElginCharles) December 4, 2024 Source: twitter

Article continues below advertisement

Brian Thompson was killed en route to UnitedHealthcare's investor conference.

Investigators told CNN that on Dec. 4, Brian was walking to the New York Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan for UnitedHealthcare's annual investor conference. A masked gunman waited 10 minutes before shooting multiple times and striking Brian Thompson in the chest from 20 feet away. The shooter fled on a bike through an alley. Thompson was rushed to Mount Sinai West in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead, according to the New York Police Department.