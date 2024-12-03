Home > Human Interest > Fox News Greg Gutfeld's Absence From Fox News Has Some Wondering Where the Host Has Been Greg's absence hasn't been explained, but he should be back soon. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 3 2024, 3:32 p.m. ET Source: Twitter/@greggutfeld

Few people at Fox News are busier than Greg Gutfeld. In addition to being one of the co-anchors of The Five, Greg also hosts Gutfeld!, a late-night comedy show with a conservative bent. Since the Thanksgiving holiday, though, Greg has been absent from both shows.

Following his absence from both shows, including one that's named after him, many wanted to know where Greg went and when he'll be back. Here's what we know about where Greg Gutfeld went.

Where is Greg Gutfeld?

Greg has been absent from both shows, but we don't know exactly why. It seems likely that he's simply on vacation, and he has continued to be active on X (formerly Twitter) even while other guest hosts have stepped in to host his shows. It doesn't seem like he's decided to move on from Fox, or like anything terrible has happened to him. He may simply be taking some time off from work like many people, and it seems like he may have chosen to take it around the holidays.

That timing makes some amount of sense, as the political news that is his bread and butter tends to die down around the holidays, and the new Trump administration will begin in January. Given all of that, it makes sense for this to be the time when Greg decided to take some vacation, even though he still seems to be paying quite a bit of attention to the world of politics.

'The Five' is soldiering on without Greg Gutfeld.

The Five, which Greg co-hosts with a number of other pundits, has continued airing in his absence. The discussion show has long been one of the lighter parts of the Fox News lineup, which fits perfectly with Greg's aspirations toward a more comedic sensibility. Because the show has five hosts, it's not quite as notable when he disappears, although plenty of fans have noticed his absence.

When will Greg Gutfeld be back?

Because we don't know exactly why Greg is off the air, other than a general guess that he is likely on vacation, it's hard to say for sure when he might be back on the air. What seems likely, though, is that he'll be back in a few weeks, either before Christmas or right after the holiday. It wouldn't make sense for guest hosts to host a show called Gutfeld! for too long. The name would get confusing.

If you really want to know what Greg is thinking about the world, he's still spending plenty of time posting on X about the latest developments in politics with the tone that has come to define his public persona. As a long-time host on Fox News, Greg has plenty of fans who are eager to hear what he has to say.