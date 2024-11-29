Home > Entertainment Kat Timpf Says Her Marriage to Cam Friscia Gives Her "Happiness, Security, and Peace" "My husband just absolutely rules as a dude." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 29 2024, 11:33 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@camfrish

TV personality Kat Timpf wears many hats: comedian, author, Fox News co-host, and influencer (because once you hit 500k Instagram followers, you’re officially making an impact!). Her accomplishments don’t stop there. A self-proclaimed workaholic, Kat takes pride in her nonstop hustle and impressive career achievements. At just 36 years old, she’s racked up a resume that’s tough to match — so if you’re trying to keep up, good luck!

Article continues below advertisement

But wait, there’s more. Kat is also a wife. Yep, she tied the knot and is expecting her first child with her husband in 2025. Known for stirring the pot with her opinions, Kat has built a loyal following — and ruffled a few feathers along the way. Naturally, we’re all curious: who’s the man who won her heart and convinced her to settle down? Here’s everything we know about Kat’s marriage.

Who is Kat Timpf married to?

Kat is married to Cam Friscia, who, according to her, "absolutely rules as a cool dude." She shared this sweet sentiment in an opinion piece for Fox News published in July 2024. The couple exchanged vows on May 21, 2021, in a charmingly intimate wedding ceremony, according to an Instagram post along with the caption, "Remarkable but true."

Article continues below advertisement

Kat's husband, Cam, is an Army veteran, as the TV personality and comedian proudly shared in a November 2021 Instagram post. In it, she encouraged her followers to "plz take a moment to thank @camfrish for his service." While Cam keeps a relatively low profile and isn’t as active on social media as his wife, we do know a few things about him. He currently works as an investment banker and holds a master’s degree from Indiana University, according to his LinkedIn, per People.

Article continues below advertisement

Kat Timpf says she was in a "seriously abusive relationship with a narcissist" before getting married.

In her opinion piece for Fox News, Kat opened up about a deeply personal chapter in her life, sharing that she had been "into and out of a seriously abusive relationship with a narcissist" sometime after Nov. 5, 2014, following her mother’s passing.

Article continues below advertisement

During an interview on the Sage Steele Podcast, she revealed the relationship was extremely abusive, with her abuser making her believe everything was her fault. Kat admitted it took years of therapy to heal from the emotional scars, as the relationship occurred during her mid-20s.

Now, however, Kat has found a love that has completely changed her life. She describes her current relationship as one that gives her "the kind of happiness, security, and peace I once doubted could have ever been possible for me."

Article continues below advertisement

Kat Timpf said finding out she was pregnant was nothing like she'd thought it would be.

Kat announced her pregnancy with her first child in July 2024, but the moment she shared the news with her husband didn’t exactly play out as she had imagined. "The reality? I had a hard time waking him up, and when I finally did rouse him, he said he couldn’t really see the line and rolled back over to sleep," Kat shared.

Article continues below advertisement

She had envisioned a more cinematic moment — waking her husband from his slumber, him being overwhelmed by the life-changing news, and the two of them creating an unforgettable memory to cherish forever.