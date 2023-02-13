Home > News > Fox News Source: Instagram Greg Gutfeld and His Wife Have Managed to Keep Their Relationship Private By Joseph Allen Feb. 13 2023, Published 10:34 a.m. ET

Whether you've been familiar with Greg Gutfeld for years or got curious about him after his commercial aired during Super Bowl LVII, you may want to know more about his family.

Article continues below advertisement

Greg has been one of the co-hosts of the Fox News show The Five for years, and he's more recently launched his own late-night adjacent show on the network as well. So, who is Greg's wife?

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Greg Gutfeld's wife?

Following his success on Fox News, many viewers want to learn more about Greg's wife and whether she is also in the public eye. Greg has been married to Elena Moussa since 2004, and the two have worked since then to keep their relationship relatively quiet. Elena is a former Russian model who now works as a stylist and photo editor for Maxim Russia.

She graduated from New York's Fashion Institute of Technology and the Parsons School of Design, and she also founded her own design company called the Moussa Project more than a decade ago. Before joining Fox News, Greg was the editor-in-chief of Maxim UK, and he met his wife during his very first day in that role.

Article continues below advertisement

A sneak peek from the Super Bowl ad. A real pro during the shoot, he forbade the crew from making any eye contact. pic.twitter.com/Gh7RTnzDsw — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) February 11, 2023

During a conference attended by Maxim editors from around the world, he was staying in a room adjacent to Elena's and asked the editor of Maxim Russia who she was. "And I foolishly hit on her for three days," he told The Daily Beast. “She was pretty cold to me, and finally I asked her out on a date and then she moved to London to be with me.” The two married after dating for just five months, and Greg eventually left London in 2006 after Maxim declined to renew his contract.

Article continues below advertisement

A 'Gutfeld!' commercial aired during the Super Bowl.

Given that the Super Bowl was airing on Fox, it probably shouldn't come as a surprise that Fox News purchased some time to air an ad for Gutfeld!, Greg's new show that is meant to be Fox News's late-night talk show. The ad is roughly 15 seconds long and was largely met with groans by those who watched the game. The ad features Greg sitting on a throne as someone asks whether the medieval costuming they're all wearing is cultural appropriation.

The award for the LAMEST Super Bowl Ad is "Gutfeld." His dog almost saved it but the pooch need far more airtime to make this work. It really should have just been the dog. pic.twitter.com/r0GgpkWVnX — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) February 13, 2023

Article continues below advertisement

Then, he's cut off almost as soon as he starts speaking because the ad is too expensive, and text introduces him as the "new king of late night." Although he may want to be viewed that way, there were plenty of people who were firmly opposed to the notion that Greg deserved that kind of plaudit, especially since his ad itself was fairly unfunny.