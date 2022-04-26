Conservative political commentator Jesse Watters said on the Monday, April 25, 2022, episode of Fox News' The Five that he took some time off from the show because of a back injury. As he shared, he had to go to the hospital, leaving him unable to fulfill his duties as the co-host of The Five.

The period of absence comes after Jesse claimed he once let the air out of now-wife Emma Watters' (née DiGiovine) car tires because he wanted to offer her a ride home.

Because Jesse disappeared shortly after sharing these details, many viewers apparently feared that he'd gotten fired for making controversial comments live on air.