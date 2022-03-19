Why Did Kristin Fisher Leave Fox News? She's Still on-Air With a Different News Company

Why Did Kristin Fisher Leave Fox News? She's Still on-Air With a Different News CompanyBy Anna Garrison
Mar. 19 2022, Published 10:15 a.m. ET
When watching the news, it can be comforting to see the same newscaster night after night. Thankfully, even if your favorite anchor exits one network, there's a likelihood they'll end up at another. Fox News White House Correspondent Kristin Fisher announced she was leaving Fox in 2021 after being there for nearly three years.
Why did Kristin leave Fox News? Here's what we know.
Why did Kristin Fisher leave Fox News?
When Kristin announced on-air that she was leaving Fox News on May 7, 2021, many viewers were confused. She discussed her exit on Special Report with Bret Baier, saying, "This is my last live shot on my last day at Fox News, and I’ve had an incredible run." Although Kristin did not say what she would be doing next, Deadline revealed that an inside source had suggested she was switching to anchor for CNN.
During her exit speech, Kristin said, "I started out six years ago on the early morning weekend shift. I made it all the way to the White House, which is something that has been at the very top of my career bucket list ever since I was a very little girl. But I’ve just realized that there are a few other things on that list that I would like to try to tick off."
She added, "Thank you Fox for trusting me with this beat and for giving me so many opportunities. And Bret, it has been an absolute pleasure to work with you, the entire White House team, and everybody on the Special Report team as well." Since her departure from Fox News, Kristin has become a Space and Defense Correspondent at CNN.
In Kristin's new role with CNN, she covers "everything from NASA and the newly created Space Force, to commercial space companies and the advent of space tourism" per her official profile. Kristin likely left Fox News for this job because both her parents are former astronauts with firsthand knowledge of space.
