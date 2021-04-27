Fox News' Peter Doocy Married Journalist Hillary Vaughn

Fox News' Peter Doocy Married Journalist Hillary VaughnBy Kori Williams
Apr. 27 2021, Published 2:05 p.m. ET
White House correspondent for Fox News Peter Doocy has become a staple on the network along with his father, Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy. Peter began his career at Fox as a general assignment reporter back in 2009 and has covered all kinds of political topics since then.
The accomplishments of his career aside, Peter's hit a new milestone in his life. In April 2021, he got married. He, his wife, and his dad all posted pics from the big day. Peter tends to keep aspects of his personal life private, but he did give fans a small glimpse into his wedding.
Peter Doocy got married.
Congratulations to Peter and his new wife, Hillary Vaughn. It's unclear how long the two had been dating, but they got married in a small ceremony at the Palm Meadow Bluff Resort in South Carolina. She's a correspondent for Fox Business and has also been a journalist for years. According to her Muck Rack, she's worked for publications all over the country including in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and Texas.
Steve was not only at the wedding; The Sun writes that he was also his son's best man and even wrote a poem for the occasion. In an Instagram post, he congratulated the new couple. "PETER DOOCY GOT MARRIED!" the post's caption read. "Welcome to the Doocy family Hillary Vaughn! We are so happy for both of you. For any parent who proudly watches their kid’s wedding, you know exactly how Kathy and I feel. Please join the Doocys and congratulate @pdoocy and @hillary__vaughn as their adventure begins!"
Steve also took the time to announce the big news on Fox & Friends. "Got kind of a family announcement," he began. "About a week ago, Peter Doocy got married." He goes on to say that only 18 people were in attendance, including Peter's sisters.
Steve also said that Peter's wedding was delayed because of the coronavirus. They had planned to get married in January 2021, but pushed back the date just like his sister Sally did.
What is Peter's net worth?
Peter has been working for Fox News for almost all of his adult life. His contract with the network reportedly says he makes anywhere from $100k to $120k per year. He is speculated to be worth about $500,000.
Of course, his dad Steve also has a high net worth of his own. He's estimated to be worth around $2 million. Luckily, it looks like he and his son have a positive relationship. Not only was Steve Peter's best man, but they've also appeared on the air together.
Different sources say that Hillary has a higher net worth than her new husband. She's also been working for Fox for years and has a long history with the network. Overall, she's said to be worth about $1 million, but both her and Peter's net worths may increase because of their new life together.