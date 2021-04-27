Fox News' Peter Doocy Married Journalist Hillary Vaughn

Congratulations to Peter and his new wife, Hillary Vaughn. It's unclear how long the two had been dating, but they got married in a small ceremony at the Palm Meadow Bluff Resort in South Carolina. She's a correspondent for Fox Business and has also been a journalist for years. According to her Muck Rack , she's worked for publications all over the country including in Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and Texas.

Steve was not only at the wedding; The Sun writes that he was also his son's best man and even wrote a poem for the occasion. In an Instagram post , he congratulated the new couple. "PETER DOOCY GOT MARRIED!" the post's caption read. "Welcome to the Doocy family Hillary Vaughn! We are so happy for both of you. For any parent who proudly watches their kid’s wedding, you know exactly how Kathy and I feel. Please join the Doocys and congratulate @pdoocy and @hillary__vaughn as their adventure begins!"

Steve also took the time to announce the big news on Fox & Friends. "Got kind of a family announcement," he began. "About a week ago, Peter Doocy got married." He goes on to say that only 18 people were in attendance, including Peter's sisters.

Steve also said that Peter's wedding was delayed because of the coronavirus. They had planned to get married in January 2021, but pushed back the date just like his sister Sally did.