What Happened to Steve Doocy From 'Fox & Friends'?

Weekday co-host for Fox & Friends , Steve Doocy has been a staple for mornings across the country. Whether people are getting ready for their workday or getting their kids ready for school, he's right there helping millions with their morning routines. Many of his fans seem to enjoy the pro-Trump stance he's held over the years, although that seems to have softened.

Whatever his views are now, fans haven't seen Steve behind the Fox & Friends desk and there's been no mention of him missing from the program. So, where did he go and when will he be back? He's been really quiet on all of his social media and doesn't dive much into his personal life.

Right now, Steve hasn't said anything about leaving Fox & Friends or where he's been since he disappeared. He's not on his Twitter account much at all and his Instagram hasn't been updated since earlier in April 2021. But that's no indication that he's left the show. He still has a short bio up on Fox's website and is listed as a weekday host on Fox & Friends, so it's possible that he's taken time for himself or had unexpected personal matters come up that he's not ready to speak about publicly.

Steve and his fans don't always agree.

Steve is a big figure in conservative spaces with his position on Fox & Friends, but that doesn't mean he and his fans always agree. Face masks, for example, have been a big point of conflict. Trump and many of his followers had always been against wearing them but Steve had actually been in favor of them.

Steve told the Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and others, "I wish the president would put on a mask every once in a while, just because it would make him look as if he's taking it seriously and is listening to the CDC," according to USA Today. He even spoke up about the CDC saying that wearing a mask works. But his fans still haven't wanted to see him wearing one.

In October 2020, Steve posted a video of himself wearing a mask in a Walmart on Instagram. "Here in Jersey you gotta wear a mask, obviously," he said in the caption. "But here’s the thing about Walmart. It’s the exclusive place where you can get our cookbook that has a tailgating chapter in it, a bunch of recipes on how to make your tailgate special, only available at Walmart."

