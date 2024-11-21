Home > Entertainment How Is Comedian Bert Kreischer Doing? Overall, He's in Good Health "Every time I check in you're in the hospital again." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 21 2024, 5:38 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@bertkreischer

Stand-up comedian and reality TV host Bert Kreischer has been looking great lately, according to fans keeping up with his Instagram. He's been hitting the gym, jogging, and lifting heavy weights regularly, showing off his commitment to leading a healthier lifestyle. However, despite his healthy routine, Bert has also shared a few updates from a hospital gown. In September 2023, Bert shared a TikTok video from a hospital gown, with the text overlay reading, "BOTTOMS OFF THIS MORNING."

Article continues below advertisement

The video was a response to a fan comment that joked, "Every time I check in, you're in the hospital again." He didn’t provide a reason for the visit, but it didn’t seem to be anything too serious — possibly just a routine check-up, maybe even a colonoscopy. After all, what other reason would you have to drop your skivvies at the doctor? With Bert frequently posting about his health milestones, it’s only natural for fans to be curious about his well-being. Here's the latest on Bert's health.

How is Bert Kreischer doing?

Source: Mega

If you’ve come across a video of Bert in a hospital gown, it’s likely the one we mentioned earlier, where he appeared to be getting some sort of check-up. So, no need to worry — Bert is doing just fine as of this writing.

Article continues below advertisement

On Halloween 2024, Bert was in such good spirits and health that he shared a photo of himself holding what appeared to be several large bags of weed. He captioned the photo "Happy Halloweed."

Article continues below advertisement

While some fans joked that Bert would be handing out the green leafy product to kids, others remarked that it was a better alternative to alcohol. Bert has been known to indulge in booze, so some fans felt that if he was going to indulge in something, weed was a better choice. "I’d rather see him using weed over alcohol any day," @pineapplexpress710 commented.

Article continues below advertisement

Bert Kreischer has said that he has cut back on sugar and alcohol.

A post from Oct. 27, 2023, suggests that Bert has been trying to lead a healthier lifestyle, although he was about to break his health streak because he was heading on a cruise.

He captioned a photo of himself flexing, saying, "I’m down 40 pounds. I haven’t had alcohol or sugar in 83 days. I’ve been primarily carnivore. That all ends TODAY. We set sail in 4 hours on the #FullyLoadedCruise." If we're being honest, losing 40 pounds and cutting out sugar and alcohol for almost three months is certainly commendable!

Article continues below advertisement

The only concerning thing that’s been pointed out about Bert's health, aside from his alleged drinking habit (or former drinking habit), is the bump that appeared on his upper abdomen.

Article continues below advertisement