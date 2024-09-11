Home > Entertainment Bert Kreischer May Be a Wild Man on Stage, but He's Pretty Strict When It Comes to His Kids "I held it together until she was out of the car, and then all hell broke loose." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 11 2024, 3:14 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@leannkreischer

In February 2024, Bert Kreischer sat down with Graham Bensinger for a conversation that could best be described as painfully revealing. The comedian is known for his boisterous performance and aversion to shirts, but during this chat, he spoke about his personal life. When asked by Graham why Bert thinks he's only an "OK father and husband," the entertainer provided a brutally honest answer. At the end of the day, no one is great. "Being a dad is tough," explained Brett. "I'm pretty regular."

Bert says his daughters are his muses, though he admitted to "unfairly mining their entire childhoods for material." Despite that, he is very respectful of their boundaries and will not write jokes about certain private topics, most of the time. They learned to say, "This doesn't go on stage." Of course, Bert believes it's better to ask for forgiveness instead of permission. Still, Bert Kreischer's kids love him and have become whole human beings separate from their famous father.

Bert Kreischer's kids handle their father's fame as best they can.

Bert wasn't lying when he said his kids found their way into his act quite often. His younger daughter Ila Kreischer is featured heavily in his Netflix special Hey Big Boy. In it, he talks about Ila getting her first period. This resulted in what she and her schoolmates called a Period Party, during which a red velvet cake was consumed as they welcomed a new member into the family. Ila called hers Jason because her period arrived on Friday the 13th.

Ila Grace Kreischer was born on July 18, 2006, per People. LeeAnn said Ila's middle name was chosen for its "beautiful meaning." While speaking to Dr. Drew on Dr. Drew After Dark, Bert said Ila is a "goldmine for new material." Dr. Drew then said Ila was a female version of Bert. After retelling the Period Party story to Dr. Drew, Bert revealed that it went viral and his daughter received messages from little girls all over the world who were grateful it was out there.

In December 2023, Bert announced that Ila was accepted into every college she applied to. The younger Kreischer was just following in the footsteps of her older sister Georgia, who was born June 8, 2004, and is in her second year at Yale University. When Bert and LeeAnn dropped her off in September 2022, he posted a tearful photo to Facebook. "College drop off didn’t go so bad today," said Bert. "I held it together until she was out of the car, and then all hell broke loose."