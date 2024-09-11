Home > Entertainment Bert Kreischer Posts a Crying Selfie After Sending His Youngest Daughter to College "This house was never quiet. This was the loudest f--king house on the block." By Sara Belcher Published Sept. 11 2024, 12:55 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bertkreischer

They grow up so fast! Comedian Bert Kreischer has been making jokes about what it's like to raise two daughters for much of his recent standup material, but it seems like he's going to have to look elsewhere for his jokes, because he and his wife are officially empty nesters.

On Sept. 7, Bert made a post on Instagram showing him crying dramatically, sharing the news with his followers that his youngest child is officially off to college. The post is, as Bert calls it, his "obligatory 'just dropped my daughter off at college crying pic.'" "I posted one two years ago for Georgia — now it's Ila's turn!"

Bert Kreischer posted a crying pic after sending his daughter off to college.

The Instagram post shows Bert crying dramatically, clearly feeling a lot of emotions over his youngest daughter officially going off to college. In the caption, he shared how proud he was of her despite his big feelings. "I'm so excited for her and I'm so proud of her but goddamit I'm gonna miss that kid," he continued in the caption. "Both girls are out of the house now — thank god I married the woman I did — I'm gonna be a mess for a minute — I'm headed to Vegas!!!"

On his Instagram story just days after his youngest daughter's moveout, Bert joked about how quiet the house was now. "This house was never quiet," he said. "This was the loudest f--king house on the block — as a matter of fact, neighbors used to call over concerned that everything was OK because we were so f--king loud. Most of that was me, but now I'm quiet."