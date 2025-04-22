“What Do You Want Me to Do About It?” — Dad Loses Baby at Store, Women Stunned by His Response "The male loneliness epidemic could be lonelier." By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 22 2025, 3:34 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @broomstick88

A mother was gobsmacked by the reaction a father inside a grocery store had after learning that his baby had gone missing. TikToker MJ Sparkles (@broomstick88) posted a viral video that accrued over 228,000 views delineating the initially frightening scenario.

She indicates that she wasn't the only one left exasperated by the dad's apparent lack of concern or demonstrable initiative in attempting to locate the missing child. According to her, there was a communal disdain for the man shared by numerous women inside the store.

In fact, she begins her video by stating that his reaction to the situation was so anger-inducing, that several other shoppers simultaneously decided that they weren't a fan of this individual, and she secretly wished bodily harm would occur to him in the form of a car accident once he left the store's vicinity.

Sparkles begins her video sitting inside of her vehicle while widening her eyes and grunting her displeasure at the camera. Next, she shares what her and other women inside of the store were thinking upon seeing how poorly this father handled the incident involving his child who went missing.

"I just watched every woman in a store telepathically agree that if we saw this other woman's husband get hit by a car in the parking lot that we saw nothing. Knew nothing." Next, the TikToker explains why she and these other women entered into this unspoken agreement: "In the store, I'm near the checkout, I have my toddler with me."

She continues to tell her tale, "Big kid's at home. And I hear, 'Where's the baby?' Which, every woman stops immediately. And she, we look over to the woman with her husband and two other little girls. And she goes, 'The baby's missing. Where's the baby?' And he goes, 'I don't know. What do you want me to do about it?'"

The lack of worry on the man's part didn't go unnoticed by either the TikToker or the other women who were also in the store during the scary incident. Sparkles continued to give her two cents on the situation and said that throngs of people inside the retail location began to assist the family in locating the child.

Sparkles seemed surprised that a group of strangers seemingly had more pep in their step to find the child than the kids' own dad. "Every woman in that store stopped what they were doing and start looking for a small child before we ever had a description of this little girl. Meanwhile, mom takes off running, looking for the baby yelling, yelling a description for us."

She went on, "Everybody is looking for this child. Meanwhile, Dad sees his other two small children go running after mom, doesn't attempt to stop them. Never lets go of the cart, doesn't leave the cart, doesn't move the cart, and just turns in a slow circle."

Following this, she pantomimes the dad's movement, indicating the lack of urgency on his part in looking for his missing baby. "And that was it. That was his reaction. We had that baby back in that mom's arms in less than two minutes, OK? She went to go look at some snacks, got lost, couldn't find her way back, she was like 2 years old. Cute as could be."

After the mother's child was located, Sparkles made sure to check in on her and ask how she was doing. "Mom walked past, I was like, 'Are you OK?' and she's like, 'Yep, yep I'm OK.' Every woman looks at this man, and we just made eye contact with each other."

She capped off her video by reiterating that she and every other woman inside the store at that time all agreed, non-verbally, that they wouldn't be too gutted if the father in question was run over by a car in the parking lot. "Officer, I don't know what you're talking about. I was looking at my phone. I think he laid down in front of that car."

Commenters who replied to the video also seemed miffed at the man for how he handled the situation. "I think the male loneliness epidemic could be lonelier," one wrote. Whereas another person remarked that even though they don't have children or their own and don't think of themselves as a maternal individual, they would've sprung into action.

