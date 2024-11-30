Home > Viral News > Trending “Boomer Math” — This Dad Still Thinks a Movie and Popcorn Costs $8 "Has he left the house in this century." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 30 2024, 9:10 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @hungrygirlworldwide

"I remember when the movies cost $1" or "When a soda cost a nickel" were things often said by our grandparents when growing up we were growing up, probably much to our chagrin. Things change, including prices over time. Especially in recent times — and there are tons of folks posting videos online delineating by how much.

TikTok account Hungry Girl Worldwide (@hungrygirlworldwide) likes to pose questions to her father to get his unfiltered reactions to her account. One video about how much he thinks movies cost nowadays has accrued a cool 673K views, and it's evident in this recent video why this is the case.

Source: Unsplash

She poses him a question that highlights recent price disparities: “If I was going to the movies, how much money would you give me?”

Her father’s response: “Um, you know, probably for you, if it’s on Tuesday, ‘cause it’s two for Tuesday, you could probably get a deal for like 5 bucks. I would say with popcorn probably adds another 3. So all in about eight.”

Younger users in the comments found his comment hilariously, almost adorably, out of touch. "Oh, you sweet, naive boomers" was the vibe. One joked, “Does he know that moving picture shows have sound now?”

Another called him a shut-in, asking, “Has he left the house in this century?” Yet another labeled his response “boomer math,” writing, “And $8 was him doing it ‘EXPENSIVE’??!! Boomer math be like…” Another provided a reality check: “Went yesterday with my fiancé. It was over $50.”

Source: TikTok | @hungrygirlworldwide

Now, we all know movies have gone up in price (well, except for this TikToker's dad.) Naturally, the generational divide caused a reflection on where movie prices sit today. Once a cheap evening out — a night out you could throw together in a pinch without breaking the bank– has become a costly outing.

Currently, the average movie ticket price in the U.S. in 2024 hovers around $11. For IMAX or 3D screenings, it’s very normal to pay upwards of $20 per ticket. But, I decided to go over to Fandango and see how much tickets cost to see a Saturday showing of Wicked in Imax 2D at Lincoln Center in Manhattan…wait for it, $32.18 per seat.

Now, let’s say you went to Alamo Drafthouse where you’re getting gourmet snacks like burgers and truffle popcorn, adult beverages, and seat-side service, and that cost climbs very quickly. A date for two could easily tick up to $150 to $200.

Source: TikTok | @hungrygirlworldwide

What’s the main reason for the price hike? The evolution of home entertainment. With 100-inch 4K TVs, Dolby-esque sound systems, and an endless selection of streaming content available while sitting on your couch, movie theaters have had to rethink their strategy.

Theaters now aim to provide an "experience" that can’t be replicated at home. IMAX screens, Dolby Atmos sound, and luxury seating options are just a few of the ways theatres attempt to compete with sitting on the couch.

George Lucas and Steven Spielberg predicted all of this back in 2013 in an interview with Variety. Lucas said, “You’re going to end up with fewer theaters, bigger theaters with a lot of nice things. Going to the movies will cost 50 bucks or 100 or 150 bucks, like what Broadway costs today, or a football game. It’ll be an expensive thing. … (The movies) will sit in the theaters for a year, like a Broadway show does. That will be called the ‘movie’ business.” It appears that he was mostly right.

Source: TikTok | @hungrygirlworldwide

For many Americans, the question becomes: “Why would I leave my house, my massive TV, and my streaming library to drive somewhere, find parking, and sit next to strangers who might be on their phones?” And it seems that the COVID-19 pandemic has conditioned people to want to stay in, too.

While inflation plays an obvious role in ticket price increases, one thing is clear: George Lucas was right and it will take a luxury experience to get folks out of their house. But this prompts other questions: will 3D turn into a fully immersive, sensory experience? Your seats will shake, you’ll smell things, and if there’s a rainforest scene in the movie, you’ll be sprayed with a little mist in the theater. Would you be down for that kind of experience?