Social Media Understands That Glinda the Good Witch Wasn't in the Mood to Hear Dorothy Sing

There really is no escape from the powerful promotional train that is the Wicked press tour. The movie was released in November 2024, but the world has been digitally assaulted by advertisements since the dawn of time. Emotionally, we're starting to feel like someone dropped a house on us and then stole our shoes. It's a bit much.

Fortunately, TikTok always finds a way to make light of a situation that is taking itself far too seriously. You could say we're holding space for the trends that are singing truth to power about Wicked and by extension, The Wizard of Oz. One of our favorite new trends is Glinda's reaction to Dorothy singing because real fans know what was actually happening in that world when Dorothy dropped in.

Glinda's reaction to Dorothy singing is what we're all feeling right now.

We haven't seen this much eye-rolling since Tom Sandoval tried to say anything, ever. Related, RIP to the original Vanderpump Rules cast. You had to leave Oz at some point!

Glinda was fresh from a new round of gossip about her engagement to Fiyero.

@taylornicole021 Glinda’s reaction to Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz is hilarious 😂 ♬ original sound - Bransen Gates

Glinda doesn't have time for all this. She is very busy stabbing former friends in the back.

Glinda can sing circles around Dorothy. This is embarrassing.

This girl's Glinda impression is giving us, "just met dad's new girlfriend and we do not like her," vibes.

This Glinda's eye tells an entire story.

Have you ever felt so betrayed that you can't control your own body? This version of Glinda understand what can happen when your guy stepped out with your best friend. Forget about the house pitching. We're all about this eye twitching.

Glinda trying to keep ten toes and ten fingers down.

This guy has really put his finger on the pulse of the problem.

The G in Glinda stands for Gen-Z

This is what it looks like when two people try to interact in a healthy fashion. Dorothy is merely expressing her feelings to Glinda after murdering a woman. Meanwhile, Glinda is asserting her boundaries by explaining to Dorothy that she too is "going through it" and doesn't have the "emotional capacity" to deal with what Dorothy has just dropped off.

Glinda Loves Lucy