Liza Minnelli's Reaction to 'Wicked' Is Extra Special Due to Her 'Wizard of Oz' Connection

The most magical movie of the year has finally arrived! Yes, you heard that right: Wicked is officially in theaters, and let's be real — it's been nearly impossible to score a seat for this long-awaited film adaptation. Luckily, we've already had the chance to see it a couple of times — and it only gets more emotional and powerful with each watch! While we could go on and on about our own reactions, we thought it'd be more fun to hear from someone else: Liza Minnelli.

For those who might not know, Liza is not only a legendary actress, singer, and dancer, but also the daughter of the incomparable Judy Garland, who, of course, played Dorothy in the 1939 classic The Wizard of Oz. So, when it comes to Wicked, Liza's opinion carries a special kind of weight.

Source: Universal Pictures

Liza Minnelli hasn't shared her reaction to 'Wicked' yet.

As of now, Liza Minnelli has yet to share her thoughts on Wicked — but her half-sister, Lorna Luft, has already given the film a glowing review! Ahead of the highly anticipated movie's release, Lorna took to Instagram to share her excitement, and let's just say, she's all for it.

In a heartfelt post featuring a picture of her at a New York screening with director Jon M. Chu himself, Lorna couldn't contain her enthusiasm, calling the film "breathtaking to look at" and "everything I wanted it to be." High praise, indeed!

"This movie is astounding!" she gushed on Instagram. "It's epic, brilliant, touching, and honest. It is breathtaking to look at... the sets, costumes, makeup, performances, choreography, and the entire scope of the movie is everything I wanted it to be."

Lorna also expressed her deep admiration for the entire production, adding, "I told the genius director Jon Chu that he had picked up the torch, the broom, and the wand, and carried it forward; and thanked him, for adding to the family." She went on to emphasize that Wicked is "a lot of fun" and is made with a tremendous amount of "love and respect" for the original stage musical. And if that wasn’t enough, she also raved about the entire cast, calling the ensemble "phenomenal."

Source: Universal Pictures

But it's the two leading ladies who truly captured her (and everyone else's) heart. Lorna had nothing but praise for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, describing their performances as "nothing short of magnificent."