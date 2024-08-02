Home > Entertainment Step Inside Judy Garland’s Elegant Former Bel-Air Home Built For Her When She Was 16 Judy's former Bel-Air home is located about a mile from Sunset Boulevard. By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 2 2024, 2:17 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images;Top Ten Real Estate Deals

Although Judy Garland left us too soon, her legacy as a Hollywood icon remains timeless. At just 16, she bought her Bel-Air home in 1939, soon after captivating audiences as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz and lending her velvety voice to record “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” This elegant estate features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gated driveway, a chef’s kitchen, a pool, and a charming writer’s cottage, all spread across 5,513 square feet on a 2.7-acre lot. Let’s take a look inside!

Article continues below advertisement

Take a Look at Judy Garland's Former Bel-Air Home

Source: Top Ten Real Estate Deals

Entryway and stairwell

Source: Top Ten Real Estate Deals

The home features a winding staircase with an elegant iron railing.

Article continues below advertisement

Dining room

Source: Top Ten Real Estate Deals

The formal dining room features three sets of French doors — magnifique! — that open to a lush green lawn.

Article continues below advertisement

Kitchen

Source: Top Ten Real Estate Deals

This cozy chef’s kitchen has it all without going overboard. It’s charming and comfortable, with just the right touch to make cooking an absolute joy.

Article continues below advertisement

Sitting areas

Source: Top Ten Real Estate Deals

Hosting friends and family is a breeze with all the ample seating space Judy's former home has to offer.

Article continues below advertisement

Black marble fireplace (one of many)

Source: Top Ten Real Estate Deals

Judy's former home boasts several striking black marble wood-burning fireplaces, adding a touch of elegance and warmth to every room.

Article continues below advertisement

Office

Source: Top Ten Real Estate Deals

Office space is essential these days, whether you’re working from home or juggling multiple projects.

Article continues below advertisement

Ensuite bedroom

Source: Top Ten Real Estate Deals

Of the five ensuite bedrooms, the natural lighting and high ceilings make this one perfect for cuddling up on a Sunday morning.

Article continues below advertisement

One of six-and-half-baths

Source: Top Ten Real Estate Deals

With natural sunlight, a dual-sink vanity, and a soaking tub, this bathroom is basically a spa day waiting to happen!

Article continues below advertisement

Backyard

Source: Top Ten Real Estate Deals

True California vibes! The house features a spacious backyard with rolling green hills and a charming brick-lined walkway — ideal for soaking up the sun and enjoying some outdoor relaxation.

Article continues below advertisement

Backyard steps

Source: Top Ten Real Estate Deals

These are the very stairs where Judy and Van Johnson were photographed together in 1939 (as seen above).

Article continues below advertisement

Pool

Source: Top Ten Real Estate Deals

Here’s a throwback of Judy lounging across the diving board that still stands above her backyard pool, albeit likely redone over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Writing cottage

Source: Top Ten Real Estate Deals

This quaint writing cottage sits in the backyard of Judy's former Bel-Air home, making it an ideal spot to get lost in the pages of a book or dive into writing.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside look at the writing cottage

Source: Top Ten Real Estate Deals

A peek inside the writing cottage, which could potentially serve as a guest house or perhaps a yoga studio.

Article continues below advertisement

Judy Garland's Bel-Air home postcard

Source: Getty Images Judy's Garland's Bel-Air home on a post card published in 1938.