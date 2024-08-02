Step Inside Judy Garland’s Elegant Former Bel-Air Home Built For Her When She Was 16
Judy's former Bel-Air home is located about a mile from Sunset Boulevard.
Although Judy Garland left us too soon, her legacy as a Hollywood icon remains timeless. At just 16, she bought her Bel-Air home in 1939, soon after captivating audiences as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz and lending her velvety voice to record “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” This elegant estate features five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gated driveway, a chef’s kitchen, a pool, and a charming writer’s cottage, all spread across 5,513 square feet on a 2.7-acre lot. Let’s take a look inside!
Take a Look at Judy Garland's Former Bel-Air Home
Judy's former Bel-Air estate, initially listed for $11.5 million, was sold by Million Dollar Listing L.A.’s Josh Flagg for $11 million in July 2024.
Entryway and stairwell
The home features a winding staircase with an elegant iron railing.
Dining room
The formal dining room features three sets of French doors — magnifique! — that open to a lush green lawn.
Kitchen
This cozy chef’s kitchen has it all without going overboard. It’s charming and comfortable, with just the right touch to make cooking an absolute joy.
Sitting areas
Hosting friends and family is a breeze with all the ample seating space Judy's former home has to offer.
Black marble fireplace (one of many)
Judy's former home boasts several striking black marble wood-burning fireplaces, adding a touch of elegance and warmth to every room.
Office
Office space is essential these days, whether you’re working from home or juggling multiple projects.
Ensuite bedroom
Of the five ensuite bedrooms, the natural lighting and high ceilings make this one perfect for cuddling up on a Sunday morning.
One of six-and-half-baths
With natural sunlight, a dual-sink vanity, and a soaking tub, this bathroom is basically a spa day waiting to happen!
Backyard
True California vibes! The house features a spacious backyard with rolling green hills and a charming brick-lined walkway — ideal for soaking up the sun and enjoying some outdoor relaxation.
Backyard steps
These are the very stairs where Judy and Van Johnson were photographed together in 1939 (as seen above).
Pool
Here’s a throwback of Judy lounging across the diving board that still stands above her backyard pool, albeit likely redone over the years.
Writing cottage
This quaint writing cottage sits in the backyard of Judy's former Bel-Air home, making it an ideal spot to get lost in the pages of a book or dive into writing.
Inside look at the writing cottage
A peek inside the writing cottage, which could potentially serve as a guest house or perhaps a yoga studio.
Judy Garland's Bel-Air home postcard
Judy Garland's Bel-Air home was featured on a postcard.
Although many homes in Bel-Air are fancy and modernized, Judy's former house offers a unique blend of classic charm with contemporary designs.