"The Death of Home Ownership" — American Homes Are Being Gobbled Up by Corporations "Say goodbye to whatever crumb of a middle class is left"

It's hard to argue that nearly every issue comes second to food and shelter. Sure, there are probably lobbyist groups and media corporations that'll cover other issues, or try to get folks rooting for one political party or the other that may want to distract from this readily apparent problem.

There might even be politicians whose entire platforms run on hate of a particular individual or a specific party, but there's one thing that affects everybody regardless of their political allegiance and it's that they want a home that they can own and not worry about losing should they ever face economic hardship, and that they can put food on the table in said home.

She titled her clip "The Death of Home Ownership in America" and while it may seem hyperbolic, there are some hard stats that highlight what many may want to write off as a fear-mongering response.

The woman references another TikTok video where she mentions how "private equity firms" are buying up all of the single-family houses in the country to gain a monopoly on home ownership so properties can then be sold at artificially jacked-up rates, locking families into long-term mortgages that give the private equity firms compound returns on their investments.

America Is Being Transformed Into The Land Of #Renters. Corporations Buying Up All Our Homes & Skyrocketing Rent Prices “Starter Homes Are No Longer For Sale, Only Rent”

“Georgia's housing crisis. — 19,000 homes, not apartments, homes in the metro, are owned by 3 companies. pic.twitter.com/eVkcDAwwoM — Funny Explore (@Amen58924222) March 7, 2024 Source: X | @Amen58924222

Or, said equity firms can turn the single-family residences into such expensive home ownership options that some families may have no choice but to rent these units, forcing folks into situations where they are beholden to yearly rental increases until they are eventually priced out because the homes become too expensive to rent and then newer families move in.

This not only destroys the ability for long-term communities to be built over time as it prioritizes short-term profit securing, but it also eradicates individuals for the ability to build any equity or have a stake in any area, forcing people into difficult living situations.

So what are the alternatives? Are people going to start living out of their cars? That's kind of difficult to do if you've got a family. Are you going to be forced to share rent with multiple people in a single unit? Private equity firms would probably love that — packing more folks into smaller plots of square footage to maximize profits doesn't seem like something that would upset investors on an earnings call.

Corporations are causing the housing crisis. It should be illegal for corporations to do this. Atlanta isn't the only place this is happening. Also the rich buying up homes to use as Airbnb's.https://t.co/8dC5QmPVyh — Traci Law (@tracilaw) March 15, 2024 Source: X | tracilaw

There are several measures legislators could take to combat the gobbling up of single-family real estate by corporations, but seeing as private equity firms have bought out America's congressional and senatorial leadership, contributing highly to their campaigns it's difficult to imagine why any of them would potentially jeopardize their relationships with these corporate entities to do something as silly as serve the people they were elected to represent.

One umbrella measure would be to ban personal stocks and investments for government employees or all kinds and ban corporate lobbying and campaign donations. For housing specifically: implementing exponential taxation fees that go directly to the township for housing stipends, or as cash refunds for renters of properties for corporate entities that own multiple residences/apartments.

The goal of the aforementioned legal tax stipulation, just as private citizens are taxed for owning multiple properties, is to make it financially untenable for real estate companies to hoard properties. Another way the Federal government could help resolve this issue is to force any business or landlord that has rental units to give equity to its residents.

It’s not inflation, it’s GREEDFLATION. Wealthy home ownership should be regulated. Corporations are buying up entire blocks of homes. Everything from dog food to houses is because of greed



You can’t compete with greedy Wall Street investors



Gotta love capitalism! https://t.co/d0jXzE5Brp — 𝗯𝗲𝗻𝗻𝘆𝗱𝗶𝗲𝗴𝗼 (@bennydiego) March 15, 2024 Source: X | @bennydiego

For instance: if a portion of a renter's monthly fees, let's say 25%, are put into an interest accruing fund that cannot be touched, like a deposit, that is returned to them with the adjusted rate of inflation should they decide to move out or are priced out of the monthly rent, this could be a way to help rent prices from becoming too turgid to handle.

Instead of bills that allow people to rent out tiny homes in their backyards, how about a bill that prevents corporations from buying 25,000 houses at a time? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) March 7, 2024 Source: X | @TheRealThemlaJohnson

Makes one wonder that if things get too bad, folks might start throwing sees of unruly plants on specific properties, or engage in some form of sabotage in order to bring the property values of specific areas down, or blast them with manure like these French farmers did to government buildings, which would make for a difficult showing.