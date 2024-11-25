Home > Entertainment > Movies What Happens in 'Wicked' Part 2? Here's What We Expect to See (SPOILERS) 'Wicked' Part 1 has wrapped and fans are waiting a year for Part 2, but we can guess what to expect. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 25 2024, 2:45 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Universal Pictures

When it was announced that Wicked was getting a screen adaptation, it was clear from the beginning that it would be a monumental task. Not only is the play from which it was adapted the fourth-longest-running show in Broadway history, but an entire culture has arisen around the theater musical. Now, the story can reach a broader audience as it comes to movie theaters and stars big names like Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage, and Michelle Yeoh.

Article continues below advertisement

But newcomers to the show might not have realized that Wicked is actually being released in two parts, mirroring the play's two-act structure. Part 1 was released in November 2024, but Part 2 won't hit theaters until November 2025. So what can we expect to see in Part 2? The play gives us the clues we need, but proceed with caution if you want to avoid spoilers.

Article continues below advertisement

'Wicked' Part 1 sets the stage for some profound moments.

In Part 1, we start the Wizard of Oz-inspired story right after Dorothy has triumphed and slain the Wicked Witch of the West. Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, muses: "Are people born wicked, or do they have wickedness thrust upon them?" Then we're taken back in time to when Glinda and the Wicked Witch, Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) met while attending Shiz University. Glinda, determined to bring a traumatized and isolated Elphaba out of her shell, introduces her to the happier side of life.

Eventually, Elphaba is granted an invitation to the Emerald City to meet the grand Wizard of Oz. She implores Glinda to join her, and the two set off. Unfortunately, things are not perfect in the Emerald City and it quickly becomes clear that the Wizard has plans to enslave the land's talking animals, and he has no magical powers of his own. It's Elphaba's own misfired spell that creates the tortured and sad flying monkeys we know well in the original movie, according to this version of the story.

Article continues below advertisement

Ultimately, Glinda decides to remain with the Wizard and try to improve things by working with him and Madam Morrible (Michelle Yeoh). Elphaba is forced to flee, and the only method of transportation she can use is a flying broomstick. Elphaba has fully launched herself into the rebel role, standing up against what she sees as tyranny. We see these moments setting the stage for Part 2.

Article continues below advertisement

'Wicked' Part 2: Here's what happens based on the play's Act 2.

Part 2 is all about Elphaba's battle against the tyranny of the Wizard, and the way she and Glinda take different approaches to counteracting his harm.

Glinda wants to work within the system to affect change as best she can, while Elphaba takes a staunch stance against the Wizard's policies and plans. A friend from their Shiz days, Fiyero, ultimately takes Elphaba's side, which causes resentment in Glinda.

Article continues below advertisement

Without going into too much detail, we can assume that it will stick fairly close to the play's Act 2, just as Part 1 stuck closely to the play's Act 1. This means that Elphaba will spend her time attempting to help the talking animals, and conflicts will continue to drive a wedge between herself and her best friend Glinda as they come at the same problem from different angles.

Article continues below advertisement

Although we see the Wicked Witch die in the original movie, the play shows her faking her death with the help of Fiyero. The two then go off and he takes on the role of the Scarecrow. Whether or not the movie Part 2 will remain faithful to this particular adaptation remains to be seen, but the odds are good given how Part 1 played out.