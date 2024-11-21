Mom Trolls 'Wicked' Fans, Pretends She Didn't Know the Movie Was Full of Witchcraft

After years and years of waiting, the moment has finally arrived. That's right, everyone's new favorite movie, Wicked, is officially in theaters! So, what are you waiting for? Grab your tickets, throw on some green and pink, and get ready to belt out the tunes (or, you know, just mouth the words since we really want to hear Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande hit those high notes).

But before the film's long-awaited release, one concerned mother took to TikTok and revealed that she and her kids walked out of Wicked because they didn't realize it was full of witchcraft. OK, is this for real, or is she just trolling us?!

Source: Universal Pictures

'Wicked' fans roast a mother who didn’t realize the story involved witchcraft.

In a TikTok video posted on Nov. 20, 2024, TikTok user @ryan.rosenkilde roasted fellow TikToker @sammyopamp for not doing her homework and somehow missing the memo that Wicked is, you know, about witchcraft.

"I am so sick of these Neanderthals refusing to evolve," Ryan said, clearly baffled. "Have your beliefs ... but by that definition of you supposedly caring so much about your kids and you're trying to protect them from these awful evils of the world, then shouldn't you have done your research beforehand?"

He went on, "It's not like this is a new story — The Wizard of Oz came out in 1939, and the Wicked book, which is like the backstory, came out in 1995. The Broadway musical came out in 2003. None of this is new. Where have you been? What kind of parent are you?!"

While many viewers in the comments were scratching their heads over how this mom missed that Wicked is all about magic and sorcery, it turns out her TikTok was all in good fun — it was a satire, seeing as #satire appears in her caption!

In her video, @sammyopamp revealed that Wicked "traumatized" her kids. She explained that she and her kids were invited to the premiere, and since her little ones are huge Ariana Grande fans, she thought it would be a "nice princess movie" (because, you know, Ariana's character Galinda wears pink).

"Instead, it was full of witchcraft and dark magic," she said. "I could just feel this heavy presence and energy the whole time. I feel like my kids were affected by it." Sammy shared that when they got home, the kids were "all trying to cast spells."

"Now they believe in magic. Now they believe in the darkness of hell," she humorously added. "My 12-year-old fell off the roof trying to fly on a broom. " She sighed, "My kids are going to be staying home from school this week ... I've called the deliverance team at Church, and they're going to be praying for us."

Many in the comments section of Sammy's hilarious video praised her, admitting that her deadpan delivery nearly sent them into a rage. "GURLLL, THE WAY I ALMOST DIDN'T CLOCK THIS AS SATIRE," one person wrote.