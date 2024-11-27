Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules 'Vanderpump Rules' Is Getting a SURprising Cast Shake-Up for Season 12 Season 12 of 'VPR' is a complete reset for the show. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Nov. 27 2024, 10:16 a.m. ET Source: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

It's officially a sad day in the history of Vanderpump Rules. Not only did Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz reveal that Schwartz & Sandy's is over, but the Bravo series as we know it is ending. Well, sort of. The show lives on for a twelfth season, but with an entirely new cast. So, why did Vanderpump Rules recast everyone and what does it mean for the future of the series?

Ahead of the announcement that it's out with the old and in with the new, there were rumors that VPR was getting a spinoff with a new cast of younger, lesser known SUR employees. Apparently, that was just smoke and mirrors. Because even though an actual spinoff doesn't appear to be happening, Season 12 is happening with that younger cast of unknowns.

Source: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Why did 'Vanderpump Rules' recast everyone for Season 12?

The original cast of VPR has served viewers well, but apparently, it's time to allow a new generation of young SUR-vers the chance to share their storylines, hookups, and breakups with cameras. And, Bravo revealed in a statement, it's all about allowing SUR matriarch Lisa Vanderpump the chance to usher in a new group of characters.

"Under Lisa Vanderpump's watchful eye, the West Hollywood mainstay SUR — and now TomTom — welcomes the next batch of servers, hosts and bartenders rife with plenty of drama, situationships and frenemies," the statement said.

A full cast #VPR reboot? I am in mourning. I understand but I am mourning. pic.twitter.com/QqW1k8fple — Emily E. Williams (@EEdub94) November 26, 2024

Alex Baskin, longtime VPR producer, also shared with Bravo his thoughts on the next phase in the world of VPR. "What a thrill it is to build on the legacy of this series by doing it all over again," he said. "With profound appreciation for the original group and their iconic run, we can't wait for the audience to see a dynamic new group of co-workers and friends make their way through life together."

Katie Maloney and other 'VPR' cast members shared reactions about leaving.

On the heels of the sad news about Schwartz & Sandy's closing its doors for good, come the end of December 2024, and the happy news of VPR alum Kristin Doute expecting her first baby, OG stars of VPR shared their thoughts on social media about leaving the show. Whether they were all told at once, or this was always the plan after that epic Season 11 finale, most of the stars seem to have made peace with moving on.

"It's a mixed bag. But I wouldn't change a thing," Katie Maloney shared in her Instagram Stories. "Thank you for the memories and the love the last 11 years." Lala Kent also shared a heartfelt goodbye to the show on her Instagram profile. She wrote that the show "changed [her] whole life," and she remains "unbelievably grateful" to the network, cast, crew, and fans.