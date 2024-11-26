Tom Sandoval’s Girlfriend Says ‘Vanderpump Rules' Didn't Let Him Promote Schwartz & Sandy's

Even though Tom Sandoval's girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson hasn't even made her Vanderpump Rules debut, she's causing a stir in relation to the Bravo reality show. Upon the news of Schwartz & Sandy's closing, Victoria made claims about Vanderpump Rules production that almost makes it sound like she blames the show for the restaurant's lack of exposure. And since she probably isn't under contract for the series, she has no reason not to sing like a bird when it comes to her claims.

Article continues below advertisement

On Nov. 25, both Sandoval and Tom Schwartz shared the news on Instagram of their restaurant closing. They do still have TomTom, their original place they opened up together with Lisa Vanderpump. But according to Victoria on Instagram, Sandoval and Schwartz weren't given the opportunity to promote Schwartz & Sandy's like they were for the spot they own with Lisa. And, Victoria shared in a comment on Instagram, there's more to the story than has been revealed so far.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Sandoval's girlfriend made claims about 'Vanderpump Rules' production and Schwartz & Sandy's.

When Sandoval shared the news about Schwartz & Sandy's on Instagram, he wrote that "other priorities and commitments have taken hold" and that he and his partners made the decision to close the restaurant for good after December 2024. He also added that "the allure of being associated with reality TV" hid the potential hot spot that Schwartz & Sandy's is. And apparently, Victoria agrees.

"I'm so proud of you," she commented on the post. "If only you were allowed to properly promote the place on the show as planned. If only someone would have allowed you to have access to the shopping center sign that came with the property so people could see it as the place is in a hidden corner (which I tried to pay for and surprise you with MULTIPLE times but was turned down). I mean, you guys don't even have control of your own Instagram…The list goes on and on."

Article continues below advertisement

She added that "people don't know what goes on behind closed doors and don't know all the facts." Sandoval commented back to her, thanking her for her support. And, it appears, they both see Vanderpump Rules as partially responsible for the restaurant closing. It's possible that Sandoval just contractually can't speak on it right now.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Sandoval's girlfriend says a lot of details haven't been released about Schwartz & Sandy's closing.

In another comment under Sandoval's statement on Instagram, Victoria responded to someone who mentioned Scandoval, the cheating scandal involving Sandoval, his ex Ariana Madix, and their former co-star Raquel Leviss. "From my understanding, the most profitable months for Schwartz & Sandy's that they have ever experienced were directly after the scandal," Victoria shared.