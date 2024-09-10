Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval's Girlfriend Says She Is a "Girl's Girl" in His Instagram Comments "All women are beautiful in their own way," she commented. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 10 2024, 7:59 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

When Tom Sandoval moved on from his now ex Ariana Madix, it wasn't a huge shocker. He had been the one to have an affair, after all. And despite the backlash he received, he still has plenty of fans going to bat for him, especially on social media. So much so that Tom's girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson commented under a post where followers compared her to his ex.

The post was about Tom being grateful that Vanderpump Rules was nominated for an Emmy and the first photo is of him and Victoria seated together in the audience. Apparently, though, the comments did not pass the vibe check. And, in supporting Tom, some of his followers couldn't help but say negative things about Ariana. Enter Victoria, who left her own comment.

Tom Sandoval's girlfriend commented about Ariana on his Instagram.

Although Victoria is not part of #Scandoval and the show as a whole, she is still sticking by Tom's side. So when she didn't like the direction of the comments under Tom's Emmy post, or she wanted to make a backhanded comment of her own (you decide), she took to the comments to reply to his followers. And Tom pinned her comment for good measure.

"I just want to note that I appreciate all the sweet comments but as a girls girl, if we can not compare me to women in his past," Victoria wrote. "ALL women are beautiful in their own way. It's not nice or respectful to ever compare. When in our personal lives we are trying to move on from the past. Thank you for the support but let's end these comparing comments. Let's build EVERY woman up!"

