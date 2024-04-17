Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Tom Sandoval's Living Situation Changed Following His Split From Ariana Madix Tom Sandoval's breakup with Ariana Madix continues to get messier. Now, his living situation has changed considerably. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Apr. 17 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When you're on a show like Vanderpump Rules, which is known for its hammy reality TV show stakes, you would hope that the drama ends when the cameras stop rolling. However, real-life drama can sometimes be way more salacious than anything you'll see going down at SUR or Pump. Just ask Tom Sandoval. The longtime star of the ongoing reality series found himself in hot water throughout 2023 and into 2024 as "Scandoval" continues to unfold.

Back in March 2023, Tom shocked reality show fans when he was caught cheating on a Vanderpump co-star with another Vanderpump co-star. He had been going steady with Ariana Madix since 2014. However, he was outed for two-timing her with Raquel Leviss. Their subsequent breakup shook the foundations of Vanderpump Rules, and even in 2024, Tom's still feeling the blowback from the entire ordeal. He and Ariana were living together, but where does he live now after the breakup?

Here's a quick update on Tom Sandoval's living situation now.

Interestingly enough, Tom and Ariana decided to continue living together even after the breakup. They had previously purchased a $2 million home together in Los Angeles. Following their split back in 2023, they decided to continue sharing the same roof for a while as Ariana recalibrated amid the awkward situation.

About a year later, however, Ariana seemed ready to move on, literally. In March 2024, it was reported that Ariana had purchased a new house of her own in the Hollywood Hills for $1.6 million. The move came after a lengthy real estate battle over the formerly shared home in which Ariana sued Tom to sell the house. At this point, she had already been seen loading some of her boxes into moving trucks so that she could make her split with Tom truly and physically official.

As for Tom, there haven't been any new reports yet about where he's currently staying. With Ariana finally purchasing her own home, it's currently unknown where Tom will end up. However, that may be subject to change in the coming days.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are both trying to move on after their split.

The real estate battle over their old home has been remarkably ugly. They purchased the Los Angeles estate back in 2019. According to Page Six, Tom had been attempting to buy Ariana out the whole time, but Ariana wasn't about to take that lying down. According to her, he hadn't even been paying the bill for several months leading into 2024. He asked Tom Schwartz to consider moving in and paying $6,000 in rent. It seems as though Tom can't afford the home alone, but Schwartz declined the offer.