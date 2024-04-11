Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Faith Stowers Has a Bone to Pick With Bravo — Lawsuit Explained Faith Stowers filed a lawsuit against Bravo citing racial harassment and retaliation. She alleges that Lala held a knife to her throat. By Sheridan Singleton Apr. 10 2024, Published 10:17 p.m. ET

In Season 4 of Vanderpump Rules, Bravo introduced viewers to Faith Stowers, a new addition to the cast. She joined the show as James Kennedy's friend and worked at SUR. Faith made her first-ever television debut as a contestant on the wild obstacle course series Wipeout in 2014. However, the hurdles she had to navigate during her stint on Vanderpump Rules were far more complex. Years after Faith left the series, she is still fighting battles from the show.

Article continues below advertisement

When Faith left the show, many viewers assumed she left due to the drama between her, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright. Faith divulged on the show that she slept with Jax, who was in a serious relationship with Brittany at the time. Faith was concerned that she might be pregnant. There was also a post-coital conversation she recorded with Jax which caused trouble. However, news and accusations of racism changed this perspective and now Faith has filed a lawsuit against Bravo.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Why does Faith Stowers have a lawsuit against Bravo?

After leaving the show, Faith shared that Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute falsely accused her of being a criminal wanted for theft, as seen on the news. Stassi and Kristen were both fired from the show because of this. A tweet was discovered showing that Jax was also a part of this false accusation. The tweet, made by Jax in 2017, stated that Faith was wanted for theft and going AWOL from the military. Even though they were all fired, Faith still has a bone to pick with Bravo.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Faith Stowers feels betrayed by the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast.

Faith bore her soul during a Page Six interview and shared that she felt betrayed by the Vanderpump Rules cast. After everything went down with Jax, Lala Kent and James Kennedy's behavior showed Faith that they weren't her real friends, which hurt her deeply. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz warned Faith not to trust Lala, which ended up being advice she regretted not taking. James and Lala made Faith feel abandoned right before she left the show.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

How did Bravo and NBCUniversal get pulled into the fight with Faith Stowers?

Faith filed a lawsuit against Bravo and NBCUniversal, citing racial harassment and retaliation. She alleges that Lala held a knife to her throat and threatened to cut her. Bravo and NBCUniversal were included in the lawsuit because Faith asserts that a producer told her she shouldn't call the police. She also purports that Lisa Vanderpump said that she would be fired from the show if she couldn't find a way to get along with Lala. Faith joins a roster of Bravolebrities fighting against the network.

Source: Getty Images

Bravo is facing allegations from many of its stars.