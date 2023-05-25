Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Source: Getty Images Moving Up and Out! Ariana Madix Updates Fans on Her Living Situation With Sandy Do Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval still live together? The 'Vanderpump Rules' star is giving fans an update on her residential status post-breakup. By Tatayana Yomary May 25 2023, Published 10:28 a.m. ET

While Ariana has been extremely strong throughout the whole ordeal, fans want the entrepreneur to focus on the next phase of her life. And of course, she can’t do that without completely cutting off all ties to her former life with Sandy — which includes the future of their shared home. However, word on the street is that Ariana may not have actually moved out of their residence. Here’s the full scoop.

Do Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval still live together?

According to People, a rep for Ariana revealed that she is still residing with Sandy in the Los Angeles home. Interestingly, fans initially believed that Ariana moved out of her shared home with Sandy due to a Monday, May 22, 2023 Instagram story post.

In the video, Ariana was seen outside of the home with packed cardboard boxes with text that read, “Ready to dip out.” Unfortunately, it appears that the video of Ariana moving out of the home was staged for a brand partnership. SoFi, a financial services company, confirmed to People that the video was a “stunt.”

Ariana Madix Teases Moving Out of House With Sandoval: 'Ready to Dip Out' Closing the book. Ariana Madix teased that she is getting ready to move out of the Los Angeles home she shared with ex Tom Sandoval following his affair with costar Raquel Leviss. “Ready to... pic.twitter.com/SbcEfGzmUn — Soulwell Publishing Group® (@SoulwellPublish) May 22, 2023

Ariana took to Instagram a few hours after her initial post to also confirm the news. “I’m moving up, not out — well not yet, at least,” Ariana said. “It’s time to get my financial house in order. I will have more to share with you very, very soon.”

So, when will Ariana Madix move out of the Los Angeles home? She plans to sell the home immediately.

Even though Ariana still resides in the Los Angeles home, the 37-year-old has been open about her desire to sell the home immediately. On May 18, 2023, Ariana appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live hosted by Andy Cohen, where she shared her plans for moving forward.

“My plan is to sell the house,” Ariana said to Andy. “I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible, and I want to move on.” Ariana also revealed that she and Sandy “do not interact on any level.” She also confirmed to Andy that they both still live in the house.

Truth be told, selling a home is not a quick process. Between finding serious buyers, going through the necessary paperwork, and having to split the sale with Sandy, Ariana may be in for a long ride. Clever shared that it takes approximately two and a half months to sell a home in California. However, the timeline can vary based on the current housing market, buyer demand, time of year, and more.

