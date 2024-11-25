Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Schwartz & Sandy's to Close Its Doors for Good: "Just Know We Are so Grateful" Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval have announced they will close their bar, Schwartz & Sandy's, at the end of December 2024. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 25 2024, 2:54 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

On Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz of Vanderpump Rules fame dropped a major bombshell: They are closing their bar, Schwartz and Sandy's. The closure comes just two years after the bar first opened in November 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

So, what led to this unexpected decision? Why is Schwartz and Sandy's closing its doors for good? Here's everything we know so far.

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Schwartz & Sandy's closing?

In a statement, Tom Sandoval shared that "other priorities and commitments" have taken precedence. As a result, the difficult decision was made to close Schwartz and Sandy's at the end of December.

"This hasn't been an easy choice for my partners and me," he said. "While this business venture has been an incredible stepping stone in my life, one I will always cherish, I look forward to exciting new endeavors." Sandoval expressed gratitude toward the staff and patrons who supported the bar, adding, "I can't thank you enough for your endless commitment to making Schwartz & Sandy’s a place of everlasting memories."

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Schwartz also opened up about the challenges the bar has faced, telling People that the climate has been "pretty rough." He explained, "Recovering from all the negativity post-scandal wasn't easy, and the slimmer margins post-COVID made it even harder to bounce back. There's not a lot of room for error in the restaurant/bar business."

Article continues below advertisement

Plus, in his own statement, Schwartz added, "There's some peace in knowing I gave my absolute all into S&S, fully committed with every fiber of my being. To all the patrons who came in and supported us, showed me love every single night I was there, you kept me going through some of the harder times."

"We got to celebrate so many meaningful moments — birthdays, honeymoons, promotional events — the list goes on. Just know we are so grateful. Sharing your magic with us has been a true honor," he concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Schwartz and Sandy's will host themed events leading up to a farewell celebration.

On Saturday, December 14, the Toms will host an epic sendoff to mark the closure of Schwartz and Sandy's, coinciding with the festive chaos of SantaCon in Los Angeles. But in the weeks leading up to the farewell event, the bar will offer a series of themed nights to celebrate its legacy and create one last round of unforgettable memories.

Article continues below advertisement

From Ugly Sweater Night to a Festivus celebration, and even a tribute to pop icon Taylor Swift on December 13 (aka her birthday), there’s something for everyone as they say goodbye to one of LA's most iconic spots. Now, for those of you planning your own holiday gatherings, Schwartz & Sandy's is also available for private and corporate events throughout December. And the Toms highly encourage you to book with them for your celebrations!