Fans Tear Into Tom Sandoval for Wedding Singing Gig: "Hope They Didn't Pay for That"

With the fate of Vanderpump Rules in the air, it looks like Tom Sandoval is eyeing a new gig as a wedding singer! He's already dubbed himself a rockstar and fronts his cover band, Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras, so why not add another title to the mix?!

So, a clip of Tom singing at a wedding in late September 2024 has gone viral on social media. As expected, most VPR fans are having a field day roasting him!

Tom Sandoval gets roasted for singing at a wedding.

In a video shared by TikTok user @oatmilkflavouredvape, Tom Sandoval can be seen singing "Sex on Fire" by Kings of Leon. The social media creator added a cheeky text overlay that reads, "Scandoval singing at my friend's wedding. An iconic watch."

As expected, the comment section is packed with fans of the hit Bravo reality series serving up some savage digs at Sandoval and his performance. "He literally thinks he is the main character," one person said, while a second TikToker boldly commented, "He's so full of himself."

A third TikTok user quipped, "It's so nice to see u helping ppl in need," complete with a sparkling heart emoji. "Wow he sounds awful," a fourth VPR fan chimed in, adding a heart-eye emoji (clearly dripping with sarcasm).

Another TikTok user remarked, "Him being a wedding singer while Ariana has been on Broadway twice is truly just … *chefs kiss.*" "Seeing this always makes me cringe out of my skin, but I also will never skip it," a sixth person noted.

Someone else questioned whether the newlyweds actually forked over money for Tom Sandoval to sing at their wedding, and two brutal responses followed: "Hope they didn't pay for that," one user wrote with a crying emoji. "Get yo' money back."