Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Frivolous Cruelty? Tom Sandoval's Lawsuit Against Ariana Madix, Explained This situation has become a legal nightmare. By Sheridan Singleton Jul. 18 2024, Published 4:08 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

If there's one thing that is certain following Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, it's that many of the fans are very unhappy with the series. From Reddit to highly followed social media accounts, many viewers were disgusted by the attempts to villainize Ariana Madix. There was a clear attempt to create a narrative that no one was buying, and Tom Sandoval's tears were better suited for the banks of the Nile River than for garnering sympathy. This situation — while perhaps morally easy to judge — has become a legal nightmare.

Article continues below advertisement

The fact that Tom is suing Ariana has viewers so incensed that there has even been a Change.org petition to have him permanently removed from the network and all of its programming. Twitter roundup accounts have shared tweets that also showcase viewer discontent. From a public relations perspective, suing Ariana after the public witnessed her pain for two seasons seems counterintuitive, unless a decision was made to give in to his villain narrative. Why is Tom Sandoval suing Ariana Madix?

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Why is Tom Sandoval suing Ariana Madix?

According to USA Today, Tom is suing Ariana for "invasion of privacy, negligence, and unauthorized computer access." This is in reference to the incident in which Ariana discovered Tom was cheating on her with Rachel Leviss and ran off with his phone.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Scandoval has created a convoluted legal nightmare.

The legal system is not easy to navigate, especially considering all of the lawsuits brought forth by this situation. Scandoval has created a legal nightmare for those representing Ariana, Rachel, and Tom. Ariana is suing Tom for refusing to put their house on the market. Rachel is suing Tom and Ariana for eavesdropping, revenge porn, and invasion of privacy. Now that Tom is suing Ariana, he has created an even bigger problem for everyone involved, and it has the potential to hurt him more in the long run.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Does Tom have a chance of winning this lawsuit against Ariana?

While there are a lot of legal complexities at the heart of this situation, filing this lawsuit seems like an incredibly reckless decision on his part. The state of California has clear-cut privacy laws. In Tom's case, the incident he's referring to began when Ariana was given his phone for safekeeping after he dropped it, which negates the idea that there was a reasonable expectation of privacy; the phone was purposefully put in her care.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Tom's inconsistent attitude about the aftermath of his misdeeds will not help his case

One receipt fans were quick to bring out was when Tom called Rachel a monster for suing Ariana. This clip removes legitimacy from his personal claims against Ariana, as he has gone from referring to her as the victim to the perpetrator, which makes him look inconsistent. It also doesn't help that there is over a decade's worth of footage that shows him lying in a variety of situations. It shows that he has a pattern of inconsistent behavior, which weakens his case pretty significantly.

Source: Getty Images

Tom's lawsuit against Ariana could make things easier for Rachel's in her case against him.